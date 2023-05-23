Nothing Phone (2): From design to processor; here's what we know so far

Carl Pei has already revealed a few things about the Nothing Phone (2) and a few have been revealed by the tipsters. Nothing Phone (2) renders shared by the digital creator comes with a slightly changed Glyph Interface with LED strip around the horizontally arranged triple rear camera setup.

Nothing Phone (2) launch is still weeks away but it is already one of the most talked about devices among the tech enthusiasts. With the introduction of Phone (1), a mid-range smartphone with a distinctive appearance and set of functions, the Carl Pei-led UK company Nothing changed the industry. The business is anticipated to do something even more radical and distinct from the other premium products with the Nothing Phone (2).

Carl Pei and the leakers have both previously disclosed some details regarding the Nothing Phone (2). Digital artist '4RMD' has produced renderings of Nothing Phone (2) based on the information currently available, giving us a glimpse of what the phone may look like.

The digital artist's Nothing Phone (2) renderings include a slightly modified Glyph Interface and an LED strip surrounding the horizontally aligned triple back camera arrangement. The phone also has smaller bezels, which gives it a more premium appearance. Despite the fact that few internet users like the new look, some think the corporation "went from iPhone to Android."

The next Nothing Phone (2) will have flagship-level performance, according to Carl Pei, who also revealed that the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU. For those who don't know, the 18-bit Image Signal Processor (ISP) on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC can process almost 4,000 times as much camera data than the ISP on the Phone (1). This indicates that the Phone (2) camera has cutting-edge capabilities like 4K shooting at 60 frames per second and Raw HDR.

Pei has also revealed that initial tests show that app opening speed on Phone (2) is twice as fast compared to Phone (1), "with an impressive 80 per cent overall performance improvement".

