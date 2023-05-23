Motorola Edge 40 launched in India at Rs 29,999; Here's why you should buy it

Motorola Edge 40 launched: Motorola has used a pOLED panel and the 6.5-inch display offers Full-HD resolution. On the back, there's a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS. Other key features of the Edge 40 include 5G and two years of Android updates.

Motorola has formally announced the Motorola Edge 40 in India after releasing a few cost-effective Moto G-series handsets. The device is advertised as the "world's slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP68" rating. The Edge 40 is also the first phone in its class to provide wireless charging and to use MediaTek Dimensity's 8020 SoC. Despite many first phone claims, the most attractive part is the price. Priced under Rs 30,000, the Edge 40 offers 256GB of internal storage.

Display: The 6.5-inch display from Motorola features a pOLED panel with Full-HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The vegan-finished versions have a thicker (7.58mm) finish. One of the thinnest smartphones in its class, the PMMA-finished version has a thickness of 7.49mm. According to Motorola, the Edge 40 supports HDR10+, Netflix and Amazon HDR playback.



Camera: A 50-megapixel main camera with OIS is located on the rear. A 13-megapixel ultrawide camera with macro vision is also included. There is a 32-megapixel camera on the front. In 4K at 30 frames per second, both rear cameras are capable. The same feature is also available through the front camera. As previously established, the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC powers the Motorola Egde 40 together with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 8GB of LPDDR4x memory. Battery: The Edge 40 also has a 4400mAh battery with 68W rapid charging, two years of Android upgrades, and 5G. Additionally, 15W rapid charging is supported.

