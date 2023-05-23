Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Motorola Edge 40 launched in India at Rs 29,999; Here's why you should buy it

    First Published May 23, 2023, 2:07 PM IST

    Motorola Edge 40 launched: Motorola has used a pOLED panel and the 6.5-inch display offers Full-HD resolution. On the back, there's a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS. Other key features of the Edge 40 include 5G and two years of Android updates.

    article_image1

    Motorola has formally announced the Motorola Edge 40 in India after releasing a few cost-effective Moto G-series handsets. The device is advertised as the "world's slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP68" rating.

    The Edge 40 is also the first phone in its class to provide wireless charging and to use MediaTek Dimensity's 8020 SoC. Despite many first phone claims, the most attractive part is the price. Priced under Rs 30,000, the Edge 40 offers 256GB of internal storage.

    article_image2

    Display: 

    The 6.5-inch display from Motorola features a pOLED panel with Full-HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The vegan-finished versions have a thicker (7.58mm) finish. One of the thinnest smartphones in its class, the PMMA-finished version has a thickness of 7.49mm. According to Motorola, the Edge 40 supports HDR10+, Netflix and Amazon HDR playback.
     

    article_image3

    Camera: 

    A 50-megapixel main camera with OIS is located on the rear. A 13-megapixel ultrawide camera with macro vision is also included. There is a 32-megapixel camera on the front. In 4K at 30 frames per second, both rear cameras are capable.

    The same feature is also available through the front camera. As previously established, the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC powers the Motorola Egde 40 together with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 8GB of LPDDR4x memory.

    Battery: 

    The Edge 40 also has a 4400mAh battery with 68W rapid charging, two years of Android upgrades, and 5G. Additionally, 15W rapid charging is supported.
     

    article_image4

    Price and colours:

    The Motorola Edge 40 carries a price tag of Rs 29,999 for the single model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone is offered in three colours - Reseda Green and Eclipse Black in a vegan leather finish and Lunar Blue in PMMA (acrylic glass) finish.

    From where can you buy?

    The smartphone goes on sale on May 30 on Flipkart and Motorola India channels. It will also be available at partner stores, including Reliance Digital. It is currently available to pre-order on Flipkart.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple WWDC 2023 on June 5 iOS 17 mixed reality headset new MacBook Air more likely to launch gcw

    Apple WWDC 2023: iOS 17, mixed-reality headset, new MacBook Air & more likely to launch

    Apple iPhone 16 may feature vertical rear camera layout like iPhone 12 report gcw

    Apple iPhone 16 may feature vertical rear camera layout like iPhone 12

    5 reasons why iQOO Z7s 5G should be your next smartphone gcw

    5 reasons why iQOO Z7s 5G should be your next smartphone

    Motorola Edge 40 price accidentally revealed on Flipkart ahead of May 23 launch Here is how much it will cost gcw

    Motorola Edge 40 price accidentally revealed on Flipkart! Here's how much it will cost

    Redmi A2 Redmi A2+ smartphones launched in India Know price specs other details gcw

    Redmi A2, Redmi A2+ smartphones launched in India; Know price, specs & other details

    Recent Stories

    Pakistan Anti-Terrorism Court extends interim bail to Imran Khan in 8 cases till June 8 AJR

    Pakistan: Anti-Terrorism Court extends interim bail to Imran Khan in 8 cases till June 8

    Nick Jonas opens up on raising Malti Marie with learnings of both 'Hinduism' and 'Christianity' vma

    Nick Jonas opens up on raising Malti Marie with learnings of both 'Hinduism' and 'Christianity'

    Rajnikanth recalls how late actor Sarath Babu would 'snatch away cigarette stub and put it out' ADC

    Rajnikanth recalls how late actor Sarath Babu would 'snatch away cigarette stub and put it out'

    Lauren Sanchez know all about Amazon founder Jeff Bezos girlfriend gcw

    Lauren Sánchez: Know all about Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' fiancée

    IPL 2023: Should Virat Kohli leave RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore and join DC Delhi Capitals? Kevin Pietersen gives BOLD advice-ayh

    IPL 2023: Should Virat Kohli leave RCB and join DC? Kevin Pietersen gives BOLD advice

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon