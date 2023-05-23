Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple WWDC 2023: iOS 17, mixed-reality headset, new MacBook Air & more likely to launch

    Apple WWDC 2023: The tech firm will likely unveil its latest software versions -- iOS 17 -- at its upcoming WWDC event. A brand new MacBook Air and more devices could be launched. Check details here.
     

    Apple WWDC 2023 on June 5 iOS 17 mixed reality headset new MacBook Air more likely to launch gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 23, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

    Apple is all set to host its latest WWDC event on June 5, which is just a few weeks away. The tech giant is expected to present its newest software releases, including iOS 17. A brand-new MacBook Air is also expected to be released, and a mixed reality headset may finally be released this year, according to rumours. Here is what Apple is anticipated to reveal at its presentation in June.

    iOS 17 to be launched
    Apple will undoubtedly reveal its newest operating systems, including iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, tvOS 17, and watchOS 9. According to reports, iOS 17 will just be a slight upgrade over the previous iterations. According to rumours, Apple will significantly alter its App Store and enable sideloading for smartphones that will be marketed in Europe. Stage Manager will reportedly see some modifications in iOS 17 as well as a number of accessibility enhancements.

    Will Apple release mixed-reality headset?
    A mixed-reality headgear that Apple has been developing for a while is expected to be released this year. Users of this gadget will be able to experience both augmented reality (AR) technology and virtual reality (VR) technology. The mixed reality headgear is said to cost a staggering $3,000, which, when translated to Indian rupees, comes to about Rs 2,48,570.

    New MacBook Air and MacBook Pro to be announced?
    Up to this point, rumours have suggested that Apple would introduce two different variants of the next MacBook Air. According to reports, Apple's new M3 processor will power a 13-inch and a 15-inch model. According to the reports, the 13-inch MacBook Pro will likewise feature the same processor.

    The business may alternatively choose to just introduce a 15-inch MacBook Air with an M2 series processor. There is a probability that the introduction of some of the aforementioned 2023 MacBook models equipped with the new CPU may occur during Apple's WWDC presentation. Apple released new laptops and its new CPU at the same event the year before, so the same might happen this year.

    Last Updated May 23, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
