Image Credit : Nothing India | X

Flipkart is offering this discount through bank offers and exchange bonuses. The current price of the 12GB RAM, 256GB storage variant is Rs 79,999. However, you can get it for Rs 10,000 less with ICICI or IDFC bank credit card transactions. You can also get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 by exchanging your old smartphone.

Depending on the model and condition of your old phone, the exchange value can go up to Rs 69,500. For example, if you exchange a Nothing Phone 2 in perfect condition, you can get a total discount of Rs 19,100, bringing the final price of the Nothing Phone 3 5G down to just Rs 49,900. This is a fantastic deal.