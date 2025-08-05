Google's Pixel 10 teaser subtly targets Apple's delayed Siri AI upgrade, highlighting the phone's readily available features. The move has sparked social media discussion, with users reacting to Google's humorous approach.

As the launch of the Google Pixel 10 series approaches, Google has begun ramping up excitement with official teasers. The company has already showcased the design for both the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro, including a striking new Moonstone color, and is teasing special early-buyer offers to draw interest from potential customers. However, the conversation around the Pixel 10 teaser has been amplified by Google taking an indirect swipe at Apple over its repeated postponement of the highly anticipated Siri AI enhancements.

Subtle Jab at Apple’s Siri Delay

In a recently released 30-second teaser, Google displays the sleek look of the Pixel 10 while including a pointed voiceover. The narrator quips, “If you buy a new phone because of a feature that’s coming soon, but it’s been coming soon for a full year. You could change your definition of soon. Or you could just change your phone.” While the ad doesn’t directly name Apple, it’s a clear reference to Apple’s year-long delay of its promised Siri AI upgrade, which debuted at WWDC24.

Initially, Apple had promised that the enhanced Siri, featuring advanced capabilities such as personal context recognition, on-screen awareness, and seamless cross-app actions, would arrive with iOS 18.4—particularly for iPhone 16 users. However, as the new operating system release approached, Apple announced the feature wasn’t ready and provided no concrete launch timeline. Now, even as Apple previews iOS 26 for an upcoming release, there’s uncertainty about when the much-touted Siri AI improvements will be available. The current target is 2026, but no firm date has been given.

Leveraging this situation, Google is subtly urging disillusioned iPhone users to consider making the switch, closing the teaser with the line “Ask more of your phone.” This strategic jab highlights Google’s emphasis on delivering available features now, contrasting with its rival’s elusive promises.

Social Media Reaction

Netizens were soon to react to Google's promotional work with some liking the humour while others taking this opportunity to mock Google back. Check some reactions:

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…