Motorola is set to launch its new flagship Signature phone in India, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, 16GB RAM, a 6.7-inch OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, triple 50MP rear cameras, and possible stylus support.

Motorola is gearing up to make waves in the smartphone market once again with its new Signature series in India. The first flagship phone in this lineup, the Motorola Signature, has been officially announced, accompanied by a teaser on Flipkart. The device has also appeared on multiple benchmark platforms, hinting at its upcoming launch.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Motorola's New Phone

A special promotional page for the Motorola Signature phone is now live on the Flipkart website. It reads, "Signature Class Coming Soon!" However, the page does not directly mention Motorola's name, instead asking users to identify the brand. Motorola's famous logo and other hints are shown. Renders of the Motorola Signature have also recently leaked. The phone has also been spotted on the Geekbench platform. According to the Geekbench listing, the Motorola Signature phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. Reports also say it is powered by an 8-core ARM processor. Various reports also claim that the phone will have 16GB of RAM.

Meanwhile, renders shared by tipster Evan Blass also give a hint as to what the Motorola Signature phone will look like. The tipster says the phone will be released in finishes like Carbon and Martini Olive. The leaked images show a flat screen with a punch-hole camera on the front and a square camera module on the back containing three lenses. One of the renders also suggests that the phone might support a stylus, which would be useful for things like quick notes.

Display Information

The Motorola Signature is expected to have a 6.7-inch OLED display. The phone is also expected to have a 120Hz refresh rate. There are indications that its design will be similar to the Motorola Edge 70. The phone is expected to have three rear cameras. Reports claim that the three sensors will be combined for high-quality photography and videography. This may require a slightly larger camera module. It is possible that the phone will have three 50MP rear sensors. Other details about this phone are unknown. Motorola is expected to reveal more information about this phone soon. The official launch date has not been announced. However, reports suggest that the phone is likely to hit the market in January.