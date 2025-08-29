Motorola is launching the Razr 60 with Swarovski crystals in India on September 1st. The special edition foldable phone will be available on Flipkart and features similar specs to the standard Razr 60.

Motorola is prepared to introduce the Razr 60 in India after revealing models with Swarovski crystals in a few international countries. The clamshell-shaped foldable smartphone with Swarovski crystals will go on sale on September 1st, the business has stated. Flipkart has also launched a website for the limited-edition Razr 60.

“Motorola x Swarovski fuses couture with technology using hand-set crystals. The razr 60 shines with 35 Swarovski crystals in a 3D quilted finish. The moto buds loop turn earbuds into jewellery-inspired accessories with Sound by Bose. Launching 1st Sept,” Motorola wrote on its X account.

What To Expect From The Collection?

Motorola has offered The Brilliant Collection package in conjunction with Swarovski in specific worldwide regions. The Motorola Razr 60 Swarovski edition is expected to have the same specs as the standard Razr 60 in India. It most likely has a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X CPU under the hood. The smartphone may contain a 3.63-inch pOLED cover screen that unfolds into a 6.9-inch pOLED LTPO primary folding display. In addition to a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, the Razr 60 Swarovski edition is said to have a 50MP primary camera and a 13MP ultrawide sensor on the back. It is expected to include a 4,500mAh battery with 15W wireless and 30W wired charging capabilities.

According to the advertising picture, the Pantone Ice Melt hue will be used on the Indian Swarovski edition of the Razr 60, just like it is on the existing international models. Details on the Razr 60 Swarovski edition's cost in India are still coming, however it is supposedly priced at $999 in the US. In India, the regular Razr 60 with the 8GB + 256GB option costs Rs 49,999.

Motorola is going to offer the $299 Moto Buds Loop with Swarovski crystals in addition to the Razr 60.