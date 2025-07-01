Motorola is launching the Moto G96 in India on July 9th, competing with phones like the iQOO Z10 and Realme P3 in the sub-Rs 20,000 price range. The phone boasts a 6.67-inch Full HD+ OLED screen, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, and a 50MP camera.

With its iconic vegan leather textured feel and curved back, Motorola is releasing another smartphone in India. The iQOO Z10 and Realme P3 are expected to compete with the new Moto G96 phone, which will launch on July 9th, in the sub-Rs 20,000 pricing range. The phone will come in Pantone-validated colours like Ashleigh Blue, Greener Pastures, Cattleya Orchid, & Dresden Blue, said the company.

Moto G96 phone coming on July 9: What can you expect?

It has been announced that the Moto G96 would have a 6.67-inch Full HD+ OLED screen with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. It is anticipated that the display would have a maximum brightness of 1,600 nits and be protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5.

The G96, like previous Motorola phones, will have an IP68 water and dust resistance classification, which means it could be able to survive immersion in water up to 1.5 meters deep for up to half an hour.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 CPU, which powers devices like the Poco X6, Motorola Edge 60 Stylus, and Edge 60 Fusion, will power the phone.

The phone's optics will have an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP Sony LYT-700C main shooter. Additionally, a 32MP camera for selfies and video calls may be on the front.

It ought presumably run Android 15 with Motorola's Hello user interface. Although the update cycle has not yet been confirmed, if Motorola continues its trend this year, the phone may come with the promised OS upgrades for three years and security patches for four years.

Its 5,500mAh battery capacity and 68W wired fast charging capability have been verified. However, there is currently no information on whether or not wireless charging would be supported. Wireless charging does not appear realistic, though, given that the phone is anticipated to launch at a price range of about Rs 20,000.

The phone will include an in-display fingerprint reader for unlocking the device and a plastic frame.