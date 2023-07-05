Motorola Razr 40 vs Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: 6 MAJOR differences you should know

Motorola Razr 40 vs Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: With these two products, Motorola will be ready to compete with Samsung, the market leader and current leader in flip-format smartphones. Check out 6 major differences you should know

Motorola created headlines when it unveiled the clamshell design in its Razr V3i and it became an immediate hit over two decades ago. With its contemporary take on the clamshell form factor, the business is back in the spotlight in 2023. The company's most recent foldable smartphones, the Razr 40 Ultra and the Razr 40, bring back fond memories. With these two products, Motorola will be ready to compete with Samsung, the market leader and current leader in flip-format smartphones.

Both the Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 have a similar design aesthetic; the key difference between the two is the cover display. The Razr 40 features a smaller 1.5-inch screen, but the Razr 40 Ultra has a larger and best-in-class 3.6-inch cover screen, making it the biggest cover display on any flip phone. These two gadgets, however, have a few more noticeable differences in addition to the secondary screen, making them genuinely distinct offerings.

Under the hood

The top-tier Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC is included in the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. Similar to that, the Razr 40 has a mid-range Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor. Both processors have good performance and have no trouble handling typical day-to-day chores. The Razr 40 Ultra's more potent chip, on the other hand, ought to age more gracefully.

Camera

Although the 12 MP camera on the Razr 40 Ultra will allow it to take better images despite having a lesser resolution sensor, the 64 MP main ultra-wide angle camera on the less priced Razr 40 could sound superior when compared to it. Both phones include a 32 MP selfie camera and a 13 MP ultra-wide angle lens.

Cover display

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra sports the largest secondary screen on a phone of this design factor, measuring 3.6 inches and running at 144 frames per second. Users may now access everything on the secondary screen thanks to this. The Razr 40, on the other hand, has a smaller 1.5-inch cover display, which restricts what can be done with the device covered.

Primary display

Both the Razr 40 Ultra and the Razr 40 sport a 6.9-inch screen with an 85.1% screen-to-body ratio and a higher aspect ratio. The Razr 40 Ultra, on the other hand, has a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz whereas the Razr 40 is only capable of 144Hz. Although the 144Hz refresh rate display should provide a virtually same experience, the Razr 40 Ultra's higher refresh rate panel will make things feel somewhat smoother than it did on the Razr 40.

Battery

The Motorola Razr 40 with its smaller cover display packs a much bigger 4,300 mAh battery, while the Razr 40 Ultra comes with a 3,800 mAh battery. Both phones support fast wired charging and wireless charging.

Price

Priced at Rs 89,999 for the more expensive Razr 40 Ultra and Rs 59,999 for the Razr 40. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra turns out to be a premium flip phone, whereas the Razr 40 may be categorised as a mid-range gadget, with a price difference of Rs 30,000.