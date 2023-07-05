Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Instagram's Twitter rival, Threads app, launch soon; Here's how you can try it out

    Instagram’s Twitter rival is set to hit the app store soon. The Meta’s response to Twitter, a new app called Threads, will be launched on July 6. Threads work as a standalone application that you download to your mobile phone. Once installed, it will automatically link to the Instagram account to which you are logged in.

    Instagram Twitter rival Threads app launch soon Here is how you can try it out gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 1:26 PM IST

    In an effort to capitalise on the criticism that Twitter is receiving for a number of claimed errors, Instagram will debut Threads, its own Twitter competitor, on Thursday, July 6. You may check out and choose to pre-order the app right now by visiting the Apple App Store. Instagram has introduced a new ticket though, allowing users to download the app on July 6th through a "secret" invite. This is only a fun Instagram invite that you may discover, not exactly an invitation in the traditional sense.

    On Instagram, the search bar's upper-left corner will display a ticket icon when you search for "threads" or "saymore." When you tap on it, Instagram will create a ticket in your name with details on how and when to purchase Threads.

    Also Read | iPhone 15 series update: Upcoming Apple phones may come with larger batteries

    You will see various things depending on whether you are using iOS or Android. The 'Get Threads' option will take you to the app listing on the Apple App Store if you are using iOS. Since the app is not yet available on the Google Play Store, if you are using Android, you will see a "Reminder" button that will notify you when it becomes available.

    You may also visit your Instagram profile, choose the hamburger menu, and search for Threads there.

    Also Read | Apple AirPods Pro available for Rs 600 on Flipkart; Know how to grab AMAZING deal

    Although the aforementioned techniques are great, there is a more straightforward way to register and pre-order the software. Simply enter "Threads, an Instagram app" into the Apple App Store's search bar and click the "Get" button. So, if you use this technique, you don't even need to launch the Instagram app. However, the rotating ticket is really attractive, so you could like it.

    According to Instagram, Twitter's rival will debut on July 6. It's noteworthy to note that the 'ticket' stated previously in this post displays a countdown to the launch date. After getting bored of Twitter's recent shenanigans, many people are ready to test Instagram's attempt at a text-based discussion app and see what it has to offer.

    Also Read | OnePlus Nord 3, Nord CE 3 to launch today: How to watch event LIVE? What can you expect?

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2023, 1:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 15 series update Upcoming Apple phones may come with larger batteries gcw

    iPhone 15 series update: Upcoming Apple phones may come with larger batteries

    Apple AirPods Pro available for Rs 600 on Flipkart Know how to grab AMAZING deal gcw

    Apple AirPods Pro available for Rs 600 on Flipkart; Know how to grab AMAZING deal

    OnePlus Nord 3 Nord CE 3 to launch today How to watch event LIVE What can you expect gcw

    OnePlus Nord 3, Nord CE 3 to launch today: How to watch event LIVE? What can you expect?

    OnePlus Nord 3 5G to support 80W charging Nord CE 3 to feature OxygenoS 13 1 gcw

    OnePlus Nord 3 5G to support 80W charging, Nord CE 3 to feature OxygenoS 13.1

    Nothing Phone 2 design Glyph interface revealed Here is what we know gcw

    Nothing Phone (2) design, Glyph interface revealed? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Fake LSD stamp case: Kerala High Court quashes FIR against beauty parlour owner Sheela Sunny anr

    Fake LSD stamp case: Kerala High Court quashes FIR against beauty parlour owner Sheela Sunny

    Madhya Pradesh woman jumps on to police car's bonnet to stop son's arrest; dragged till station WATCH AJR

    Madhya Pradesh woman jumps on to police car's bonnet to stop son's arrest; dragged till station | WATCH

    Planning a trip to Kerala? Thiruvananthapuram to Alappuzha: 7 must visit places of Kerala ATG EAI

    Planning a trip to Kerala? Thiruvananthapuram to Alappuzha: 7 must visit places of Kerala

    'Bawal' Teaser out: Varun Dhawan-Janvi Kapoor to appear first time together on-screen; Know details MSW

    'Bawaal' Teaser out: Varun Dhawan-Janvi Kapoor to appear first time together on-screen; Know details

    cricket Former Indian fast bowler Praveen Kumar and son survive 'Car Crash' in Meerut osf

    Former Indian fast bowler Praveen Kumar and son survive 'Car Crash' in Meerut

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon