Instagram's Twitter rival, Threads app, launch soon; Here's how you can try it out

Instagram’s Twitter rival is set to hit the app store soon. The Meta’s response to Twitter, a new app called Threads, will be launched on July 6. Threads work as a standalone application that you download to your mobile phone. Once installed, it will automatically link to the Instagram account to which you are logged in.

In an effort to capitalise on the criticism that Twitter is receiving for a number of claimed errors, Instagram will debut Threads, its own Twitter competitor, on Thursday, July 6. You may check out and choose to pre-order the app right now by visiting the Apple App Store. Instagram has introduced a new ticket though, allowing users to download the app on July 6th through a "secret" invite. This is only a fun Instagram invite that you may discover, not exactly an invitation in the traditional sense.

On Instagram, the search bar's upper-left corner will display a ticket icon when you search for "threads" or "saymore." When you tap on it, Instagram will create a ticket in your name with details on how and when to purchase Threads.

You will see various things depending on whether you are using iOS or Android. The 'Get Threads' option will take you to the app listing on the Apple App Store if you are using iOS. Since the app is not yet available on the Google Play Store, if you are using Android, you will see a "Reminder" button that will notify you when it becomes available.

You may also visit your Instagram profile, choose the hamburger menu, and search for Threads there.

Although the aforementioned techniques are great, there is a more straightforward way to register and pre-order the software. Simply enter "Threads, an Instagram app" into the Apple App Store's search bar and click the "Get" button. So, if you use this technique, you don't even need to launch the Instagram app. However, the rotating ticket is really attractive, so you could like it.

According to Instagram, Twitter's rival will debut on July 6. It's noteworthy to note that the 'ticket' stated previously in this post displays a countdown to the launch date. After getting bored of Twitter's recent shenanigans, many people are ready to test Instagram's attempt at a text-based discussion app and see what it has to offer.

