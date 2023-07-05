iPhone 15 series update: Upcoming Apple phones may come with larger batteries

Apple is finally considering offering a massive battery for its next-generation devices as the iPhone 15 series is tipped to come with up to 18 per cent larger units, as per a fresh leak. The iPhone 15 Plus and 15 Pro battery could get a 14 per cent larger battery. The standard iPhone 15 model's battery could be 18 per cent bigger.

It seems that Apple is finally considering offering a massive battery for its next-generation devices as the iPhone 15 series is tipped to come with up to 18 per cent larger units. According to various media reports, the 2023 iPhones would get a massive upgrade in the battery area and the cited source also listed the exact unit number.

The reports claims that the iPhone 15 models' purported battery capacity will significantly outperform that of its forebears. The 3,877mAh battery in the iPhone 15 is rumoured to be larger than the 3,279mAh battery in the iPhone 14. Similar to how the iPhone 15 Plus's 4,912mAh battery will be a major upgrade above the 4,325mAh capacity of the iPhone 14 Plus.

According to the source, the iPhone 15 Pro's 3,650mAh battery will be an improvement above the 3,200mAh battery seen in the iPhone 14 Pro. Additionally, a larger 4,852mAh battery than the 4,323mAh one seen in the iPhone 14 Pro Max is planned for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

In comparison, the battery capacity of the iPhone 14 Pro experienced a modest increase of 105mAh compared to its predecessor. The iPhone 14 exhibited a 52mAh increase, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max encountered a slight reduction of 29mAh. The iPhone 15 Pro Max battery might have a 12 per cent larger unit compared to the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro's potential 14% larger batteries. According to the source, the battery for the regular model may be 18% larger.

This would be a significant boost in terms of battery life if it proves out to be accurate. The most recent iPhones have good battery optimisation, and the inclusion of larger batteries would probably encourage many consumers to switch to a newer generation of Apple products.

However, it's crucial to remember that the aforementioned information was obtained through a breach, thus users should proceed with caution while using it. The Bionic A16 chipset, which powered Apple's iPhone 14 Pro versions last year, will probably be found within the iPhone 15.

