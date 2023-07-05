Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple AirPods Pro available for Rs 600 on Flipkart; Know how to grab AMAZING deal

    Apple AirPods Pro feature a smaller stem and come with silicone tips that are sweat and water resistant. The earbuds get active noise cancellation and transparency mode that allows users to hear and interact with the world around you.
     

    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 11:38 AM IST

    Apple AirPods Pro with USB-C port and enhanced heath features will likely launch this year alongside the Apple iPhone 15 series. The Apple AirPods Pro are currently on sale at Flipkart for just Rs 600, a significant discount of Rs 21,900, ahead of the expected debut. The most cutting-edge earbuds in Apple's lineup are the AirPods Pro. It is the Apple AirPods 'Pro' model, the most well-known TWS earbuds in the world.

    The cost of the Apple AirPods Pro with Magsafe charging case at the time of debut was Rs 26,300.  The AirPods Pro have a distinctive appearance that makes them easy to recognise.  One of the most dependable earbuds on the market, the Apple AirPods Pro are also frequently used by well-known celebrities.

    After a Rs 3,800 reduction, the Apple AirPods Pro are presently available on Flipkart for Rs 22,500. Unlike other e-commerce platforms, Flipkart allows you to exchange your old smartphone to get discounts on most electronic products and not just smartphones. This implies that Flipkart will discount your purchase by an extra Rs 21,900 if you are exchanging an outdated smartphone. Apple AirPods Pro are available from Flipkart for about Rs 600 after all promotions and discounts.

    The Apple AirPods Pro include a shorter stem and sweat- and water-resistant silicone tips. Active noise suppression and a transparency option on the earphones enable users to hear and engage with their surroundings. A newer model of the Apple AirPods Pro with more improved capabilities and processing was introduced by the business last year. Nevertheless, even at their current pricing, the original Apple AirPods Pro are a wise purchase.

