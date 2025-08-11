Flipkart is offering the Moto G35 5G at a discounted price of Rs 9,499. This budget-friendly phone boasts impressive features like a 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Flipkart has announced a massive discount on the Moto G35 5G smartphone. For a budget-friendly price of just Rs. 9,499, this phone offers incredible features like a 50MP camera, a 5000mAh battery, 18W fast charging, and a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protected display. Powered by the Unisoc T760 chipset, let's delve into the price, discount, and other exciting features of the Moto G35 5G.

Price and Bank Offers

The original price of the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Moto G35 5G in India is Rs. 9,999. However, using an Axis Bank credit or debit card will get you an instant discount of Rs. 500. This brings the effective price down to an incredible Rs. 9,499. There's also an exchange offer available, allowing you to get a maximum exchange value of up to Rs. 8,350 for your old phone.

Design and Protection

At this budget price, the phone boasts a premium design with a vegan leather panel. It also features an IP52 water-repellent design, providing protection against splashes. You can choose from attractive colors like Leaf Green, Midnight Black, and Guava Red. The phone also features Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, a feature not commonly found in this price range. The dual rear camera system with quad-pixel technology allows you to capture high-quality photos comparable to mid-range models. Overall, the phone offers an excellent experience in terms of design and camera output.

Moto G35 5G Specifications

This Moto phone comes with Android 14 OS. Moto has also confirmed the Android 15 OS update and 2 years of security updates. Instead of a MediaTek or Snapdragon chipset, it features an Octa-Core Unisoc T760 6nm chipset. Paired with a Mali G57 GPU, you can expect decent performance.

The phone comes with 128GB of internal storage and supports microSD cards up to 1TB. It offers a dedicated SD card slot in addition to dual SIM slots. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP main camera with quad-pixel technology and an 8MP ultrawide camera. For selfies, there's a 16MP front camera.

While most budget models offer only 15W fast charging, the Moto G35 5G boasts a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology instead of bottom-ported speakers, providing an enhanced audio experience.