Oppo F29 5G series to launch on March 20: 6,000mAh battery, rugged design and more

Mobile like a tank! Oppo's action! It's about to explode on March 20th! Oppo F29 5G series mobiles are coming with a sturdy design like a military tank and state-of-the-art features. Information about these mobiles is spreading like wildfire on the internet.

Oppo is getting ready to launch its new F29 5G series mobiles in India. The two models, Oppo F29 5G and Oppo F29 Pro 5G, are scheduled to be launched on March 20. Oppo has released the design, key features and color details of these mobiles.

Launch Date and Sale: The Oppo F29 5G series mobiles are launching in India on March 20th at 12 noon. These mobiles will be available for sale through Amazon, Flipkart and Oppo India e-store.

Color Options: Oppo F29 5G: Available in Glacier Blue and Solid Purple. Oppo F29 Pro 5G: Available in Granite Black and Marble White. Special Features: Durable Design: 360 Degree Armor Body and Military Grade MIL-STD-810H-2022 certification. Water and Dust Resistance: Meets IP66, IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. Aluminum Metal Inside: Aerospace-grade aluminum alloy internal frame. Slim and Light: 7.55mm slim design and 180g weight. Underwater Photography: Underwater photography facility. Battery and Charging: 6,000mAh battery and 80W SuperVOOC charging support in the Pro model. Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC (in Pro model).

Price Details (Leak): Information indicates that the Oppo F29 Pro 5G mobile will be available in India for less than Rs 25,000. This mobile will be available in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants.

Sales Platforms: Amazon Flipkart Oppo India e-store The Oppo F29 5G series mobiles are expected to attract customers with their durable design and state-of-the-art features. Full details can be found after these mobiles are launched on March 20.

