Motorola Edge 30 launched with 50 megapixel camera; know its specs, colours and more

The Motorola Edge 30 is now available, claiming to be India's lightest 5G smartphone at 155gm and the world's thinnest 5G smartphone at 6.79mm. The Motorola Edge 30 is also the country's first smartphone to include a Snapdragon 778G+ 5G processor. It also boasts a 144Hz, 10-bit pOLED display capable of displaying over a billion colours. The display also supports HDR10+, DC-Dimming, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Features

The Motorola Edge 30 supports Dolby Atmos and Snapdragon Sound for music. The Motorola Edge 30 offers a nearly pure Android 12 experience, a guaranteed upgrade to Android 13 and 14, and three years of security updates. It also comes with Ready For, which enables users to play mobile games, hold video conversations, and utilise their phone's apps on a bigger screen. The Motorola Edge 30 also has ThinkShield for mobile security.

The Motorola Edge 30 has a 6.5-inch pOLED screen. Gorilla Glass 3 covers the front. The phone is equipped with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Edge 30 includes a 4,020mAh battery as well as a 33W charger.

The Edge 30 is equipped with a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP depth lens. It sports a selfie camera with a 32MP resolution.

Colours and price

Motorola Edge 30 will be available in two colours, Meteor Grey and Aurora Green, starting May 19 at 12 p.m. through Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and other top retail stores. The Motorola Edge 30 6GB/128GB model costs at Rs 25,999. The 8GB/128GB model costs Rs 27,999.

