    Nothing Phone (1) features leaked ahead of launch; likely to have 4500mAh battery, 32 MP front camera

    Nothing Phone (1) is rumoured to include a triple back camera arrangement with a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The phone's front-facing camera should be 32 megapixels.

    Nothing Phone 1 features leaked ahead of launch likely to have 4500mAh battery 32 MP front camera
    New Delhi, First Published May 5, 2022, 10:05 AM IST

    Nothing Phone (1) has yet to be released, but it appears that we have a solid idea about the first smartphone from Nothing, which should be available in a few months. Carl Pei, Founder, Nothing, confirmed the Nothing Phone (1) at an event a few weeks ago, but he didn't show the phone or talk about its features. The business did reveal that the smartphone will be available in India through Flipkart.

    According to the tipster's leaked report, the Nothing Phone 1 will most likely be a mid-range handset rather than the flagship challenger that many have been speculating about. According to the rumour, the Nothing Phone 1 would include a 6.43-inch Full HD+ 90Hz AMOLED display with HDR10+ compatibility. The smartphone might be powered by the dependable Snapdragon 778G processor and come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which could be extendable or not.

    Nothing Phone (1) is rumoured to include a triple back camera arrangement with a 50-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The phone's front-facing camera should be 32 megapixels.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 launch to be delayed like iPhone 12 due to COVID?

    The phone is believed to have a 4500mAh battery, but according to the informant, Nothing Phone (1) will feature wireless charging, which is intriguing. Nothing Phone (1) will be powered by the NothingOS platform, which is based on the Android 12 operating system. For customization, the interface should provide the Nothing Launcher bundle.

    We can expect the Nothing Phone (1) to cost between Rs 22,000 and Rs 28,000 in India.

    Also Read | Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W launched; Know their specs, price and colours

    Last Updated May 5, 2022, 10:05 AM IST
