    Moto G32 with 50MP triple camera, 6.5-inch Full-HD display launched; Details here

    The Motorola Moto G32 is offered in a few European territories, with the 4G RAM + 128GB storage model beginning at EUR 209.99 (about Rs 17,000). The gadget is available in the colours Satin Silver and Mineral Gray. 

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 29, 2022, 1:46 PM IST

    The Moto G32 has been introduced by Motorola. A 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with 90Hz screen refresh rate is included. The phone has two stereo speakers that can play Dolby Atmos audio. The phone has an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC under the hood. The 50MP triple back camera system on the Moto G32 is featured. Here is all the information you need to know about the gadget.

    The Motorola Moto G32 is offered in a few European territories, with the 4G RAM + 128GB storage model beginning at EUR 209.99 (about Rs 17,000). The gadget is available in the colours Satin Silver and Mineral Gray. Motorola will soon make this smartphone available in regions in Latin America and India as well.

    The Moto G32 is 184g in weight and has dimensions of 161.78x73.84x8.49mm. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch FHD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and support for a 90Hz refresh rate. The Moto G23 is engineered with a Snapdragon 680 SoC and an Adreno 610 GPU. The phone has up to 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded with a microSD card, and 4GB of RAM (up to 1TB).

    A 50MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture are all included in the Moto G32's triple rear camera arrangement. The gadget includes a 16MP front camera with an f/2.4 aperture for selfies and video calls.

    The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Android 12 operating system, and face unlock functionality. A 5,000mAh battery powers the smartphone, and 30W TurboPower rapid charging is supported. Dual stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone connector, a USB Type-C port, and two microphones are all included in the Moto G32. Additionally, it supports Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

    Last Updated Jul 29, 2022, 1:46 PM IST
