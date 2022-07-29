Asus unveils latest ZenFone 9 smartphone; know price, specification here

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The ZenFone 9 has dual rear cameras led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor and a 4,300mAh battery.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 29, 2022, 1:23 PM IST

    The Asus ZenFone 9 was unveiled as the company's latest flagship smartphone on Thursday. The new Zenfone series handset from the Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and has a hole-punch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The ZenFone 9 has dual rear cameras led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor and a 4,300mAh battery. It includes dual stereo speakers with Dirac HD Sound and up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

    Know about the availability of Asus ZenFone 9:
    The Asus ZenFone 9 is priced at EUR 799 (approximately Rs. 64,800) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations. It is available in Midnight Black, Moonlight White, Sunset Red, and Starry Blue.

    The ZenFone 9 base variant is initially available in Taiwan, while other variants are currently available for pre-order. Pricing and availability in other markets have yet to be disclosed.

    Know about the specifications of the Asus ZenFone 9:
    The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ZenFone 9 comes pre-installed with Android 12. It has a 5.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixel) 120Hz Samsung AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 1,100 nits of peak brightness, and 112 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. The HDR10 and HDR10+ certified display also has always-on support and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC powers the ZenFone 9, with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and an integrated Adreno 730 GPU.

    The ZenFone 9 has a dual rear camera setup for photos and videos, with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 113-degree field of view. The main rear camera is equipped with a six-axis gimbal stabiliser. The Asus ZenFone 9 has a front-facing 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 camera with an f/2.45 lens for selfies. Camera modes and filters preloaded on the camera setup include pro video, slow motion, light trail, panorama, night photography, and time-lapse photography, among others. It supports UFS 3.1 storage capacities of up to 256GB.

    The phone has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6/ 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC, NFC, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity. An accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, hall sensor, magnetometer, and proximity sensor are among the sensors on board. For authentication, there is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Asus ZenFone 9 is dust and water-resistant, thanks to its IP68 certification.

    The ZenFone 9 has a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. It is claimed to provide up to 18.5 hours of video playback and up to 8 hours of gaming time on a single charge.

    Asus has included dual microphones with OZO Audio Noise Reduction Technology to improve the ZenFone 9's audio recording capabilities. Dual stereo speakers with Dirac HD Sound are included with the handset. The handset also measures 146.5x68.1x9.1mm and weighs 169 grammes.

