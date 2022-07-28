Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple releases fourth version of iOS 16; know 5 big changes introduced

    For developers and participants in Apple's beta testing programme, iOS 16 is presently being beta tested. For all iPhone 8 and newer owners, the update will be released in September of this year.

    Apple releases fourth version of iOS 16 know 5 big changes introduced
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 28, 2022, 2:59 PM IST

    The fourth developer beta of iOS 16 has been made available by Apple, adding new iOS 16 functionality to the iPhone for beta testers. New features involving Apple's Messages app, Home app, Mail, screen alerts, CarPlay, and more were seeded for developers in the most recent release.

    • How notifications will appear?: The options for how notifications appear on your lock screen are now visually shown in the lock screen notification settings. The three types of lock screen alerts available to users are count, stack, and list.

    • Update for Mail app: Users of iOS 16's Mail app can cancel email transmissions after a brief delay in case they accidentally sent something. In contrast to earlier versions, which only provided users 10 seconds to unsend the email, the fourth beta gives consumers a choice of 10, 20, or 30 seconds.
    • Better lock screen: With choices for colours, gradients, images, and more at the bottom of iOS 16 beta 4's Lock Screen customization screen, Apple has improved the Lock Screen customization experience. In addition, the business added bolder features to the music player on the lock screen.

    • More wallpapers: In the Home app, new wallpaper categories are also included in the fourth beta of iOS 16. These include architectural and wildflowers.
    • Can edit iMessages: Users are now able to view the original message and any earlier revisions thanks to the latest iOS 16 upgrade. Users can click the little "Edited" to access the original message and any earlier revisions, click the link under an edited message. Additionally, a message may now only be modified five times in total until the "Edit" "option is removed.
    Last Updated Jul 28, 2022, 2:59 PM IST
