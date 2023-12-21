Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    X/Twitter down: Meme fest explodes after platform's timeline restored following brief outage

    Twitter on Thursday morning was down and not showing tweets to users. However, the services were restored after an outage lasting more than an hour. Take a look at how the netizens reacted: 

    X Twitter down Meme fest explodes after platform timeline restored following brief outage gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 21, 2023, 12:47 PM IST

    Twitter on Thursday morning was down and not showing tweets to users. However, the services were restored after an outage lasting more than an hour. X’s timeline is operational again on both mobile platforms, including iOS and Android, as well as in the web browser experience. Downdetector, an online outage-tracking website claimed the social media platform was showing over 4,500 reports of outage across all major cities in India.

    Since X, or Twitter (if you still prefer to call it that), experienced an outage, numerous users went to other platforms such as Facebook and even Reddit to confirm the same. #TwitterDown is already trending on the website. So, users can create and post tweets. 

    Take a look at how netizens reacted:

    The Elon Musk owned platform has faced technical issues multiple times in the past couple of months. On December 14, all outgoing links from X suddenly stopped working. During a March 6 outage, the platform went dark for a few hours. Users grappled with difficulties accessing links, images, and videos, experiencing disruptions in their regular usage.  

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2023, 12:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    X formerly Twitter faces outage Posts and profiles fail to load sparking chaos gcw

    X, formerly Twitter, faces outage: Posts and profiles fail to load sparking chaos

    Samsung Galaxy S24 teaser leaked ahead of Unpacked 2024 event likely to launch on January 18 watch gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S24 teaser leaked ahead of Unpacked 2024 event; likely to launch on January 18

    OnePlus 12 to launch in Delhi on January 23 Here is how you can attend the event and grab tickets gcw

    OnePlus 12 to launch in Delhi on January 23; Here's how you can attend the event

    Instagram tips Here is how you can limit your social media usage gcw

    Instagram tips: Here's how you can limit your social media usage

    Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra leak 200 MP rear camera titanium frame Gorilla Glass likely to feature gcw

    Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: 200-MP rear camera, titanium frame & Gorilla Glass likely to feature

    Recent Stories

    Istanbul to Cappadocia: 7 places to visit in Turkey this New Year ATG

    Istanbul to Cappadocia: 7 places to visit in Turkey this New Year

    PM speaking everywhere but Mallikarjun Kharge criticizes PM Modi's non-participation in House debate

    'PM speaking everywhere but...': Kharge criticizes PM Modi's non-participation in House debate

    Kerala: Man commits suicide after killing father, mother in Idukki rkn

    Kerala: Man commits suicide after killing father, mother in Idukki

    Bihar police on high alert as ISI, Islamic radicals' threat looms over RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during visit snt

    Bihar police on high alert as ISI, Islamic radicals' threat looms over RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during visit

    Football ISL 2023-24: Petr Kratky applauds team's resilience and squad depth after impressive 2-1 victory osf

    ISL 2023-24: Kratky applauds Mumbai City FC's resilience after impressive win over MBSG; WATCH highlights

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon