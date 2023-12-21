X/Twitter down: Meme fest explodes after platform's timeline restored following brief outage

Twitter on Thursday morning was down and not showing tweets to users. However, the services were restored after an outage lasting more than an hour. Take a look at how the netizens reacted:

Twitter on Thursday morning was down and not showing tweets to users. However, the services were restored after an outage lasting more than an hour. X’s timeline is operational again on both mobile platforms, including iOS and Android, as well as in the web browser experience. Downdetector, an online outage-tracking website claimed the social media platform was showing over 4,500 reports of outage across all major cities in India.

Since X, or Twitter (if you still prefer to call it that), experienced an outage, numerous users went to other platforms such as Facebook and even Reddit to confirm the same. #TwitterDown is already trending on the website. So, users can create and post tweets.

Take a look at how netizens reacted:

The Elon Musk owned platform has faced technical issues multiple times in the past couple of months. On December 14, all outgoing links from X suddenly stopped working. During a March 6 outage, the platform went dark for a few hours. Users grappled with difficulties accessing links, images, and videos, experiencing disruptions in their regular usage.