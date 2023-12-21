Samsung Galaxy S24 teaser leaked ahead of Unpacked 2024 event; likely to launch on January 18

Samsung is reportedly planning to host its Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event in January. A leaked teaser suggests that Samsung is planning to unveil the Galaxy S24 series during the event, with a significant emphasis on AI integration.

The much awaited Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event has been announced on January 18, as per recent leaks on platform X (previously on Twitter) by Evan Blass. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) as a significant element of the anticipated S24 series is likely to be the main emphasis of the next Unpacked event, which is famed for announcing the newest Galaxy S series.

The Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event's date of January 18th is revealed via Evan Blass' leaked teaser, which also suggests a significant AI focus. A prominently displayed air date of January 18th at 1:00 p.m. EST/10:00 a.m. PST is included in the teaser.

It's interesting to note that an animated emblem on the right side of the screen mimics the Google Bard AI logo, implying that Samsung and Google may work together to integrate AI technology. The emblem changes even further to say "Galaxy AI is coming."

Previous rumours included possible partnerships for Samsung; these might include working with OpenAI to include ChatGPT or with Google to include Bard for AI improvements in its next generation of high-end smartphones. The latest teaser leak gives credence to rumours that Samsung may adopt Google's Bard.

Meanwhile, speculations regarding the possible new Galaxy S24 series are starting to surface online among the leaks surrounding the excitement for Unpacked 2024. With the most recent and advanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, the Galaxy S24+ and S24 Ultra are expected to be powerful devices. This will enable the device to function quickly, have nicer visuals, and easily manage even the most taxing activities. On the other hand, the basic S24 may choose a slightly different course and use the Exynos 2400 in some areas.

Concerning the build, in competition with its rival Apple, Samsung is said to be shedding the aluminium skin of the Galaxy S24 Ultra and opting for Titanium to enhance durability.