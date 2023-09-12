'Most Pro' iPhone ever! iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max with A17 Pro chip launched

The new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max look the same as last year's pro models, but there are some big upgrades. These include: A17 Bionic SoC, USB-C port for charging with faster transfer speeds, Titanium body & more.

Apple has unveiled the 'most Pro' iPhones with a titanium body. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max also have the thinnest borders on the display. There are new colours this year, but no gold option. On the rear, there are three cameras and a USB-C connector for charging.

Although the display sizes for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max remain the same (6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, respectively), the glass is toughened. These iPhones have the thinnest bezels of any Apple device and are the lightest iPhones ever.

There is a customizable Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro. The only difference is that you'll have to touch the button to mute the sound rather than slide it. There are several other configuration options for the Action Button.

The 3nm-produced Apple iPhone 15 Pro versions will be powered by the A17 Pro processor. The 3nm-produced Apple iPhone 15 Pro versions will be powered by the A17 Pro processor. The company says it improves performance with 6-core GPU and can handle complex applications and ray tracing. This is a Pro-class chip on a mobile device, the company claims.

Apple is upgrading the iPhone 15 Pro cameras. It has a 48MP sensor with better focus on avoiding glare. It has a 12MP 3x telephoto sensor and a new 5X optical zoom with 120mm focal length and the 12MP ultra-wide camera with improved coating for protection. There's an ultrawide camera on the back as well with macro photography. There's improved fogging and ghosting protection coupled with some AI tweaks.

The iPhone 15 Pro models will be able to record Spatial Video using the primary and ultrawide cameras for a more immersive viewing experience on the upcoming Vision Pro headset.

Price and availability

Apple iPhone 15 Pro models prices are out. The iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max costs $1199.