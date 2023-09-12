iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus with 48MP camera launched; price starts at $799

The Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are finally getting a new SoC. The new phones feature the Bionic A16 Soc, which also powers Apple 14 Pro models. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus prices start at $799 and $899, respectively.

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus finally unveiled! Like the Pro models, they now feature the pill-shaped Dynamic Island. With a significant upgrade, the display now offers a peak brightness of 2000 nits, which is twice as brilliant as its forerunner. For the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, the screen sizes have remained at 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, respectively. Ceramic glass serves as protection for both versions. Not to mention, they include a 48MP camera for greater details.

Apple is now bringing the 48MP sensor to the iPhone 15 with sensor-shift OIS, along with a 12MP telephoto sensor. The company is using computational photography like Google to push the envelope of imaging. The new phones feature the Bionic A16 Soc, which also powers Apple 14 Pro models. The new chipset also promises better connectivity and battery life.

The new iPhones also have the ultra wideband chip for improved connectivity between devices without compromising on security. Apple says you can easily find people 3x further. Apple is also bringing satellite connectivity to the vanilla model. Apple is also offering USB C with AirPods and EarPods. USB-C is coming to both the iPhones and the AirPods, meaning you can use just one charger now for all Apple devices.

Price and availability

The iPhone 15 starts at $799 while the iPhone 15 Plus starts at $899, which is the same as last year.

