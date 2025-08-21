Lava Play Ultra 5G launches in India with a 64MP camera, 5000mAh battery, and 33W fast charging under ₹14,000. Available on Amazon from August 25th.

Challenging Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Realme, and Vivo, Lava has launched its new budget-friendly Lava Play Ultra 5G in the Indian smartphone market. Packed with powerful features at an affordable price, this new Lava phone has generated significant buzz among Indian consumers. Features like the 5,000mAh battery and 33W fast charging support further amplify its appeal.

Lava Play Ultra: Price and Availability

Lava Play Ultra 5G is available in two storage variants:

• 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Priced at Rs 14,999.

• 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Priced at Rs 16,499.

The phone will be available for purchase on Amazon starting August 25th. As an introductory offer, there's an instant discount of Rs 1,000, bringing the starting price down to Rs 13,999.

Lava Play Ultra 5G Key Features

This new smartphone boasts several impressive features:

• Display: 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits peak brightness.

• Performance: Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Operating System: Runs on Android 15 and supports dual SIM cards.

Camera:

Rear: Dual camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor and a 5MP macro camera.

Front: 13MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery: 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Durability: IP64 rated for water and dust resistance.

Lava's latest offering is undoubtedly a compelling choice for Indian consumers seeking top-notch features at a budget-friendly price.