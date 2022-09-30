Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JioPhone 5G codenamed as 'Ganga', likely to have 6.5-inch display with dual cameras: Reports

    According to the reports, Jio’s upcoming phone is codenamed as ‘Ganga’, carries a model number LS1654QB5, and will be launched in partnership with LYF. The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.

    JioPhone 5G codenamed as Ganga likely to have 6.5 inch display with dual cameras Reports gcw
    First Published Sep 30, 2022, 1:23 PM IST

    Joining the wave of 5G that is coming soon to India, Jio announced to develop a 5G-ready smartphone that will complement Jio’s 5G network as and when it rolls out in the country. The firm stated during its 45th Annual General Meeting that it is cooperating with Google to produce this smartphone, but did not divulge anything about the phone other than the fact that it would be an ultra-affordable gadget. However, rumours have kept the JioPhone 5G in the news since then.

    Reports suggest that Jio's forthcoming phone is codenamed 'Ganga,' has the model number LS1654QB5, and will be released in collaboration with LYF. The smartphone is rumoured to include a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will very certainly be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB of storage.

    The JioPhone 5G, like other smartphones on the market today, might include twin cameras on the rear, with a 13MP primary lens and a 2MP secondary lens. It is expected to include an 8MP front-facing camera. According to reports, the phone will run Android 12. Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.1, and a Syntiant NDP115 always-on AI processor are among the connection options.

    The fresh specs leaks are in agreement to a previous Android Central report that came earlier this year and claimed that the JioPhone 5G will feature a 6.5-inch HD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. 

    The smartphone will include an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC and 4GB of RAM, according to the company. According to the rumour, the phone might sport a dual back camera configuration with a 13-megapixel main sensor with an autofocus lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

    The next JioPhone 5G is projected to cost less than Rs 12,000 in India. According to a recent estimate, the phone might cost between Rs 8000 and Rs 12,000. This is a rise from prior estimations that said the price would be less than Rs 10,000.

    Last Updated Sep 30, 2022, 1:23 PM IST
