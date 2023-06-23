Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jio Phone 5G to launch soon, first photos leaked; Here's what we know

    The Jio Phone 5G could feature a Dimensity 700 SoC or Unisoc 5G chipset, along with a 5-megapixel front camera, and may be priced below Rs 10,000 to align with the affordable smartphone market.
     

    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 11:52 AM IST

    Although the Reliance Jio Phone 5G is anticipated to debut later this year, its photos have already appeared online. The Jio smartphone will reportedly have a pill-shaped camera module on the rear and come in Reliance's distinctive dark blue colour, according to photographs posted by Twitter user Arpit Patel.

     A 2-megapixel macro camera and a 13-megapixel AI camera might be part of the camera system. The LED flash has another cutout. The front of the phone is also seen in the Twitter post. The picture implies a tall display with a size of perhaps 6.6 inches. A waterdrop notch on the front panel is a frequent design feature for smartphones priced around Rs 10,000, which is likely how the Jio Phone 5G would be priced.

    The phone appears extremely battered in the photographs, suggesting that it may be a manufacturing unit or a fake device. Despite minor changes, the real Jio Phone 5G may appear different. The Twitter user also mentioned the possibility of a Dimensity 700 SoC or a Unisoc 5G chipset being used in the Jio Phone 5G. A 5-megapixel camera may be located on the front panel. Additionally, Diwali or the New Year may see the release of the Reliance Jio Phone 5G.

    In addition to smartphones, Reliance is gradually expanding into other hardware markets. The business recently introduced a cheap JioTag for Rs 749 that was inspired by the Apple AirTag. The tracker's Bluetooth functionality enables users to "locate all your belongings with ease." Jio also sells a WiFi Mesh Extender for just Rs 2,499 in addition to those items. The gadget aids customers in extending Wi-Fi coverage and range.

