Nothing Phone (2) price leaked ahead of July launch; Here's how it may COST you

Nothing is yet to release its smartphone for 2023 called Nothing Phone (2) and this time around, it appears to be almost a proper flagship. Pricing is expected to go up significantly but by how much? Check out how much it may cost you.

One of this year's most anticipated smartphone debuts is the Nothing Phone (2). The smartphone may come with a transparent USB Type-C connector, according to Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing. And we already know that it will debut on July 11 in India. The cost of the next smartphone has been revealed in recent product leaks, according to the rumour mill.

According to media reports, the cost of the smartphone in France for the 256GB variant will be 729 euros and the cost for the 512GB model may be 849 euros. After conversion, the price for the 256GB variant is Rs 65,600, and for the 512GB model, it is Rs 76,400. Please keep in mind that these are only pricing conversions and do not represent what consumers may anticipate to pay for the Phone (2) in India.

According to the report, it might have two RAM configurations: 8GB RAM for the 256GB model and 12GB RAM for the 512GB model. It will probably be offered in two colours: white and black. The corporation has acknowledged a number of improvements as the cause of the price increase.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU and 4700mAh battery in the Nothing Phone (2). It will sport a 6.7-inch screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Android 13 may power Nothing OS 2.0 in the Phone (2). The smartphone may sport a 50MP main lens and a 16MP front camera, according to leaks. Whether these leaks and speculated pricing occur on July 11 will have to be seen.

For instance, the Nothing Phone (1) is sold on Flipkart for Rs 29,499 and Rs 30,499 for its 128GB and 256GB storage trims, respectively. In July 2022, it made its debut in India.

