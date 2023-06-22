Google's #BestPhonesForever ads take sly dig at Apple iPhone 14 Pro | WATCH

Google is amping up the cringe with its latest ad campaign for its Pixel phones. The star is the Pixel 7 Pro, which is having a series of conversations with what looks like an iPhone 14 Pro in a case. Check out the hilarious ads here.

Google's most recent #BestPhonesForever advertising campaign offers a novel perspective on the Pixel-iPhone conflict. The advertising, as you might have guessed, is a parody of best buddies for life. The Pixel 7 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro are depicted as being best friends by Google, in contrast to Samsung, which is notorious for cruelly mocking iPhones in its advertisements.

Throughout the entire series, it was evident that the iPhone wished it had the characteristics of the Pixel. The advertisement touts functions like built-in VPN, battery sharing, and astronomy. Let's examine the main themes of the campaign.

The new Best Phone Forever advertisement features a conversation between an iPhone 14 Pro and a Google 7 Pro. The dialogue between the two phones begins in the first video in the series, Plateau. The video starts with Apple announcing its fourteenth year and the Pixel 7 Pro proclaiming its legendary status. It can be observed that the iPhone 14 Pro longs for features like 30x zoom, astrophotography, AI picture processing, and others. The success of iMessage is then alluded to by Pixel, who then remarks on how awesome the Blue message bubbles are, but iPhone responds that it has little to show for its 14 years in business.

The following video, Seeing Stars, showcases the Pixel 7 Pro's astrophotography function. We can observe iPhone shooting photos of the night sky with flash, wishing it could view the stars like Pixel, and more.

The third video, titled Sketchy Wi-Fi, discusses the built-in VPN service that Google launched in December for Pixel 7 customers. Notably, Google also provides Google One members with access to the same VPN service. We can see the iPhone 14 Pro being terrified of hackers using public Wi-Fi and shocked by the Pixel 7 Pro's free VPN.

The funniest video in the series is Lifesaver, the fourth in which an iPhone is seen laying dead after having streamed a friendly football coach series. In order to resuscitate it via the Battery Share function, the Pixel 7 Pro is shown flipping the iPhone over and resting on top of it.

The Pixel Fold replaces the Pixel 7 Pro in the last film in the series, Opening Up, which also asks the iPhone whether it can detect any changes in the Pixel. The Pixel Fold opens up at the conclusion of the movie and asks the iPhone if it wants to play games, obviously making fun of Apple for not offering a foldable iPhone.

