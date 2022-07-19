iQoo Neo 6 launched in 'Maverick Orange', available during Amazon Prime Day Sale; Details here

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The new iQoo Neo 6 Maverick Orange will be priced at Rs 33,999, the same as the other colours of the iQoo Neo 6. The smartphone will be available for purchase on July 23, the first day of Amazon Prime Day in India. The iQoo Neo 6 in Maverick Orange will be available for purchase on Amazon and the iQoo e-store.

    First Published Jul 19, 2022, 12:10 PM IST

    Vivo sub-brand iQoo has introduced the iQoo Neo 6, a new model of its mid-range smartphone. The iQoo Neo 6 now comes in a new "Maverick Orange" colour and is exclusively available in the top-spec 12GB RAM edition. The smartphone will be available for purchase during the Amazon Prime Day sale, which begins on July 23. 

    The new iQoo Neo 6 Maverick Orange will be priced at Rs 33,999, the same as the other colours of the iQoo Neo 6. The smartphone will be available for purchase on July 23, the first day of Amazon Prime Day in India. The iQoo Neo 6 in Maverick Orange will be available for purchase on Amazon and the iQoo e-store. The new colour will have the same specs as the previous colours of the smartphone.

    On May 31, the iQoo Neo 6 was originally released in India. The smartphone is priced at Rs 29,999 for the basic 8GB RAM + 128GB storage edition and is available in two colours: Cyber Rage and Dark Nova.

    The specs of the iQoo Neo 6 Maverick Orange are the same as those of the other colour versions. The smartphone has a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR10+ compatibility. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 CPU with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of non-expandable storage. The iQoo Neo 6 Maverick Orange has the same 4,700mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging.

    The Maverick Orange iQoo Neo 6 retains the same triple rear camera arrangement, which comprises a 64-megapixel ISOCELL GWP1 main sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The iQoo Neo 6 Maverick Orange comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

