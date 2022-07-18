Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iQoo 9T to launch this month, teased on Amazon; here's what we know

    According to reports, the phone will be a mid-life upgrade for the iQoo 9 Pro, which was released earlier this year with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU. The iQoo 9T is also believed to be more expensive than its predecessor, which is presently priced at Rs 64,990 in India.

    iQoo 9T expected to launch this month teased on Amazon heres what we know gcw
    Vivo sub-brand iQoo is preparing to deliver a mid-life refresh of its flagship series. The iQoo 9T has been publicly teased on Amazon India, implying that the smartphone will be released soon.

    iQoo has officially teased the iQoo 9T in India on Amazon ahead of its debut, which also signifies that the smartphone will be available through Amazon following its launch in India. The iQoo 9T will be the brand's flagship offering, although the precise debut date and other specifics of the smartphone are unknown. The smartphone is expected to be released in India later this month.

    The company's photos reveal a fresh design with a triple camera module on the rear panel. The camera mount appears to be smaller than that of the iQoo 9 Pro, however it is concealed by a black carbon fibre pattern that covers the upper section of the rear panel. The teaser image also displays the Vivo V1+ camera chip, as well as a "20X" zoom "On the camera, zoom in. iQoo has posted a picture of what seems to be their "Legend" product colour option developed in collaboration with BMW M-motorsport. The smartphone is expected to be available in a variety of colours.

    While this is the first official confirmation of the smartphone, the iQoo 9T has been circulating for some time. The smartphone was previously rumoured to be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, which delivers a 10% performance boost over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and a 30% increase in battery efficiency. iQoo previously confirmed in a report that the iQoo 9T would be available in India by the end of July.

    The iQoo 9T is also believed to be more expensive than its predecessor, which is presently priced at Rs 64,990 in India.

    iQoo is also said to be working on the next generation of its flagships. The business has been said to be working on introducing the iQoo 10 series to China before the end of this year on many occasions. The iQoo 10 series is also likely to include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU, as well as additional upgrades.

