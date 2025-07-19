The iQOO Z10R, launching on July 24th, boasts impressive specs like a 120Hz AMOLED display, Dimensity 7400 chipset, and 90W fast charging. Priced under Rs 20,000, it aims to be a feature-rich mid-range option with a unique design.

The iQOO Z10R is all set to launch on July 24, and ahead of its official unveiling, most of its key specifications are already out. Over the past few days, iQOO has been gradually verifying features. Although the precise cost is still unknown, the business appears to have verified that it would cost less than Rs 20,000. It is therefore a mid-range choice with some very amazing hardware available.

In the brand's Z series, the Z10R will join the iQOO Z10, Z10x, and Z10 Lite. In terms of functionality and price, the Z10R appears to be in the middle between the Z10 and Z10x.

iQOO Z10R: What Can You Expect?

The 120Hz AMOLED display on the iQOO Z10R will have a quad-curved design. With a thickness of only 7.39mm, iQOO claims that this is the thinnest quad-curved phone available in India. The rear panel design is reminiscent of the iQOO Z9s and even takes some cues from Vivo's V-series phones. It will come in two colours: aquamarine and moonstone.

The iQOO Z10R is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 7400 chipset, which is expected to operate similarly to the iQOO Z10x's Dimensity 7300 chipset. 12GB of physical RAM and an extra 12GB of virtual RAM for multitasking will be included. Whether a lower-end RAM version—possibly with 8GB—will also be available has not yet been confirmed.

There contains 256GB of internal storage. To control thermals during gaming or prolonged use, iQOO uses a large graphite surface for cooling. Dual stereo speakers and IP68/69 certifications are also included, which give the kit a little more durability. It's interesting to note that the phone reportedly has military-grade shock resistance.

The gadget with the smallest battery in the Z series is the iQOO Z10R, which has a 5,700mAh unit. The Z10 Lite's battery is 6,000mAh, the Z10x's is 6,500mAh, and the Z10's is 7,000mAh. However, 90W charging is rather quick, and bypass charging is enabled, which may be helpful to avoid heat buildup when gaming. There are two cameras on the front: a 32-megapixel front camera that can shoot 4K video and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor in the rear.

With the features it offers, the iQOO Z10R is obviously targeted at consumers seeking a feature-rich phone for Rs 20,000. It will be available for purchase on Amazon upon launch. Pricing will be the deciding factor as the formal launch is only a few days away.