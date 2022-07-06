iQoo 9T likely to launch by July end; might support fast charging, better processor and more

The iQoo 9T's features remain unknown, however it is expected that the smartphone's focus will be on gaming, like with earlier iQoo smartphones. iQoo is also said to be working on its next-generation flagship, the iQoo 10, which will also have the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU.

The Vivo sub-brand iQoo is about to debut a new flagship in India. According to reports, the business will unveil a new flagship phone named the iQoo 9T at the end of this month. iQoo verified the news, claiming the iQoo 9T will be available before the end of July. The iQoo 9T is planned to be released as a flagship product and a mid-life update to the current iQoo 9 series. The iQoo 9T is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, an advance over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 seen in the iQoo 9 Pro.

It is unclear whether these two claims are referring to the same smartphone or if the business intends to debut the iQoo 9T and iQoo 10 in quick succession.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is the company's latest flagship smartphone processor. The smartphone is rumoured to include a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The gadget is expected to include up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. According to reports, the smartphone would feature 120W rapid charging.

There are currently just a few smartphones driven by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, such as the Asus ROG Phone 6 and the Xiaomi 12S series, but other manufacturers such as OnePlus, Oppo, iQoo, Motorola, and others are intending to produce devices powered by the latest Qualcomm chip.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor is supposed to boost battery efficiency by up to 30% while also improving performance by 10%. The chipset is manufactured using a 4nm technology and is expected to be utilised in flagship devices released in the second half of 2022.

The Xiaomi 12S Series and the Asus ROG Phone 6 series are the most recent smartphones to be released using the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, with more on the way.