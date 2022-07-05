Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus Nord 2T: 5 reasons why you should buy this smartphone

    OnePlus has raised the bar for the Nord series by introducing a T version. The OnePlus Nord 2T is a smartphone that has everything you could want. Here are 5 reasons why you should buy it.

    OnePlus Nord 2T 5 reasons why you should buy this smartphone gcw
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 5, 2022

    In a relatively short period of time, the OnePlus Nord series has become one of the most popular smartphone series, not just by OnePlus, but also in the smartphone market as a whole. The series provides powerful smartphones at inexpensive mid-segment prices, allowing individuals on a restricted budget to experience the luxury smartphone life. OnePlus has raised the bar for the Nord series by introducing a T version. The OnePlus Nord 2T is a smartphone that has everything you could want.

    Amazing, powerful specs

    The phone is a mid-ranger, but its features are powerful enough to rock the foundations of more established, higher-priced smartphones. The flagship-level MediaTek Dimensity 1300 CPU powers the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is combined with up to 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. The primary camera sensor of the OnePlus Nord 2T is another flagship-like feature. The gadget includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS, which was previously seen on the flagship level OnePlus 10R. A stunning, towering 6.43-inch AMOLED full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and HDR 10+ compatibility ensures both a wonderful content watching experience and simple navigation. The phone also includes a big 4,500 mAh battery.

    Also Read | iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to cost more than iPhone 13 Pro: Report

    Fast charging

    OnePlus has added 80W SuperVOOC charging to the phone, which was previously available on the OnePlus 10 Pro. This will charge the 4,500 mAh battery entirely in under 27 minutes. If you're in a rush, simply charge the phone for 15 minutes and go about your business.

    Monetary value of the phone

    OnePlus does not do things by the book, which is why the OnePlus Nord 2T is less expensive than the OnePlus Nord 2, which was released last year. The phone starts at Rs 28,999 for the 8 GB/ 128 GB model, while the 12 GB/ 256 GB variant costs Rs 33,999. This is actually less expensive than the same models of the OnePlus Nord 2, which cost Rs.29,999 for the 8 GB/ 128 GB model and Rs.34,999 for the 12 GB/ 256 GB model.

    Super cool colours

    Another reason why the OnePlus Nord 2T is a must-have is that it has the traditional sandstone finish. Yes, the OnePlus Nord 2T's Gray Shadow variation is inspired by the classic sandstone back featured on the first OnePlus One, which is dark and dramatic with a hint of sheen. The Jade Fog version adds gloss and a lighter shade of jade green to the table. No matter what colour you pick - modern or traditional, jade or sandstone.

    Also Read | OnePlus Nord 2T launched: 80W fast charging to triple rear camera; 5 things you need to know

    Amazing buying offers

    The OnePlus Nord 2T will be available for purchase on July 5, 2022. If you're still on the fence about getting the Nord 2T, some tempting deals could be just what you need. From July 5 to July 11, ICICI credit and debit cardholders may enjoy an immediate bank discount of Rs 1500 on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, OnePlus experience shops, and other major offline partner retailers. These consumers can also take advantage of a no-cost EMI for up to three months till the end of July.

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2022, 3:10 PM IST
