Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro launched; Know price, specs of gaming smartphone

    Asus has released its latest gaming smartphones, the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro.

    New Delhi, First Published Jul 6, 2022, 10:47 AM IST

    Asus has released its latest gaming smartphones, the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, from Taiwan. The Asus ROG Phone 6 series improves on its predecessor in various ways, including a new CPU, a redesigned design, and a slew of new technologies to offer mobile gamers an advantage.

    Pricing: In India, the Asus ROG Phone 6 is available in a single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option for Rs 71,999. The Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro is also available in a single 18GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration for Rs 89,999. It is unknown when the ROG Phone 6 series will be available for purchase, but Asus has said that sales and availability information would be revealed later via the company's social media platforms.

    Colours: The ROG Phone 6 is available in two colours: Phantom Black and Storm White, while the ROG Phone 6 Pro is only available in Storm White.

    Features: The specs of the ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro are quite similar. Both smartphones have a 678-inch Full-HD+ proprietary Samsung AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz and a touch sampling rate of 720Hz. The display has a peak brightness of up to 1,200nits. The ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro both sport 2.5D curved glass that is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The ROG Phone 6 Pro also includes a secondary PMOLED display on the rear panel, which customers may personalise.

    RAM and storage: The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor is combined with an Adreno 730 GPU in both the Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro. The ROG Phone 6 features 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, but the ROG Phone 6 Pro has 18GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The smartphones also include Asus' innovative cooling technology, which the firm says may lower temperatures by up to 10 degrees Celsius.

    Fast charging: The ROG Phone 6 series includes a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging capabilities. The ROG Phone 6 also includes bypass charging, which allows users to save battery life when gaming on the smartphone while it is plugged in.

    Camera quality: The Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro have identical camera setups in terms of optics. A 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens are included. The ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro include 12-megapixel cameras on the front.

