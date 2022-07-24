iQoo 9T 5G to launch on August 2; Is it similar to iQoo 10? Here's what latest teasers suggest

iQoo India has announced that the iQoo 9T 5G would be released in India on August 2, exactly one day before OnePlus' 10T 5G is released at a worldwide event in New York City. According to teasers, the iQoo 9T 5G appears identical to the iQoo 10 that was just announced in China.

Vivo sub-brand iQoo has announced the introduction of its next flagship smartphone, the iQoo 9T 5G, in India. The iQoo 9T 5G will be an update to the iQoo 9 series, which was released earlier this year in India. The brand's announcement comes shortly after iQoo debuted the iQoo 10 series in China.

iQoo India has announced that the iQoo 9T 5G would be released in India on August 2, exactly one day before OnePlus' 10T 5G is released at a worldwide event in New York City. According to teasers, the iQoo 9T 5G appears identical to the iQoo 10 that was just announced in China. The smartphone will be on sale in India on August 2nd at 12PM (noon) IST.

According to iQoo India's teasers, the iQoo 9T will be equipped with Qualcomm's newest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, as well as a separate camera chip from Vivo, the Vivo V1+. The teasers for the iQoo 9T 5G also show a triple back camera configuration with "20X zoom," which is believed to be digital zoom. If the iQoo 9T 5G is the rebranded version of the iQoo 10 that was just announced in China, it will have a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset-powered smartphone might include up to 12GB of RAM and a triple back camera with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. The smartphone may include a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. There is also a 4,700mAh battery with 120W rapid charging capabilities.

The iQoo 9T is also believed to be more expensive than its predecessor, which is presently priced at Rs 64,990 in India.

