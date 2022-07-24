Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iQoo 9T 5G to launch on August 2; Is it similar to iQoo 10? Here's what latest teasers suggest

    iQoo India has announced that the iQoo 9T 5G would be released in India on August 2, exactly one day before OnePlus' 10T 5G is released at a worldwide event in New York City. According to teasers, the iQoo 9T 5G appears identical to the iQoo 10 that was just announced in China.

    iQoo 9T 5G to launch on August 2 Is it similar to iQoo 10 Here what latest teasers suggest gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 24, 2022, 4:55 PM IST

    Vivo sub-brand iQoo has announced the introduction of its next flagship smartphone, the iQoo 9T 5G, in India. The iQoo 9T 5G will be an update to the iQoo 9 series, which was released earlier this year in India. The brand's announcement comes shortly after iQoo debuted the iQoo 10 series in China.

    iQoo India has announced that the iQoo 9T 5G would be released in India on August 2, exactly one day before OnePlus' 10T 5G is released at a worldwide event in New York City. According to teasers, the iQoo 9T 5G appears identical to the iQoo 10 that was just announced in China. The smartphone will be on sale in India on August 2nd at 12PM (noon) IST.

    According to iQoo India's teasers, the iQoo 9T will be equipped with Qualcomm's newest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU, as well as a separate camera chip from Vivo, the Vivo V1+. The teasers for the iQoo 9T 5G also show a triple back camera configuration with "20X zoom," which is believed to be digital zoom. If the iQoo 9T 5G is the rebranded version of the iQoo 10 that was just announced in China, it will have a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

    Also Read | iQoo 9T to launch this month, teased on Amazon; here's what we know

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset-powered smartphone might include up to 12GB of RAM and a triple back camera with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. The smartphone may include a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. There is also a 4,700mAh battery with 120W rapid charging capabilities. 

    The iQoo 9T is also believed to be more expensive than its predecessor, which is presently priced at Rs 64,990 in India.

    Also Read | Upcoming Apple Watch's sports version may cost same as iPhone 13 Pro?

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2022, 4:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    OnePlus 10T 5G camera features announced triple rear camera 50 megapixel primary sensor and more gcw

    OnePlus 10T 5G camera features announced; triple rear camera, 50-megapixel primary sensor & more

    Motorola to roll out Moto Razr flip Motorola X30 Pro on August 2 Here s what latest reports suggest gcw

    Motorola to roll out Moto Razr flip, Motorola X30 Pro on August 2? Here's what reports suggest

    Nothing Phone 1 first software update Nothing OS 1 1 0 fixes bugs issues improves camera experience know it all gcw

    Nothing Phone (1) gets first software update; fixes bugs, other issues, improves camera experience

    Nothing Phone 1 Pre order delayed special sale on July 27 on Flipkart Details here gcw

    Nothing Phone (1): Pre-order delayed, special sale on July 27 on Flipkart; Details here

    OnePlus 10T confirmed to launch on August 3 All you need to know about upcoming smartphone gcw

    OnePlus 10T confirmed to launch on August 3; All you need to know about OnePlus' upcoming phone

    Recent Stories

    AAP MP Sanjay Singh shares 'manipulated' video of PM; BJP fact-checks him

    AAP MP Sanjay Singh shares 'manipulated' video of PM; BJP fact-checks him

    India vs West Indies/IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs WI, 2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    GST on pre packaged goods and food packets Blame states claiming revenue loss says official gcw

    GST on pre-packaged goods and food packets: Blame states claiming revenue loss, says official

    OnePlus 10T 5G camera features announced triple rear camera 50 megapixel primary sensor and more gcw

    OnePlus 10T 5G camera features announced; triple rear camera, 50-megapixel primary sensor & more

    Naked Photoshoot: Esha Gupta, Rahul Khanna, Ranveer Singh, Sherlyn Chopra-9 celebs who full monty on camera RBA

    Nude Photos: Esha Gupta, Rahul Khanna, Ranveer Singh, Sherlyn Chopra-9 celebs who full monty on camera

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon