Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    iQOO 12 series to launch on November 7: Full specifications, colours leaked; Check details

    iQOO is gearing up for the launch of its latest flagship smartphones, the iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro, set to make their debut in China on Nov. 7. While official details are yet to be disclosed, leaked posters revealed their specifications from these upcoming devices.

    iQOO 12 series to launch on November 7 Full specifications colours leaked Check details gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 30, 2023, 4:57 PM IST

    The iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro, the company's newest flagship smartphones, will debut in China on November 7. iQOO is getting ready for this launch. Although official information are still pending, leaked posters that have been making the rounds on Weibo and divulging their specs have surfaced, giving us an idea of what to anticipate from these forthcoming smartphones.

    Expected specifications from iQOO 12

    The 6.78-inch OLED flat display that the iQOO 12 is rumoured to have will have 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 3000nits peak brightness. It will have an optical in-screen fingerprint scanner for security. Under the hood of the smartphone is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. 

    Also Read | Instagram to introduce new feature that lets you add photos, videos to other people’s posts

    The anticipated battery capacity of the iQOO 12 is 5,000mAh. It will not allow wireless charging, however it will support 120W wired charging. The back camera configuration of the iQOO 12 will consist of a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50H main sensor that supports OIS. It will be complemented with a 64-megapixel OV64B telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 ultrawide camera.

    What can you expect from iQOO 12 Pro?

    A 6.78-inch 2K Samsung E7 AMOLED display with curved edges will be included on the iQOO 12 Pro. With an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor, it will have a 1440Hz PWM dimming, a peak brightness of 2700nits, and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, LPDDR5x RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage will power the smartphone. 

    Also Read | In a significant change, 'Bharat' appears on Google Maps alongside Indian flag; check details

    A 5,100mAh battery that supports both 120W wired and 50W wireless charging is anticipated for the gadget.

    The iQOO 12 Pro's back camera configuration will have a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50H main shooter with OIS, much like its cousin. A 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 ultrawide lens and a 64-megapixel OV64B periscope telephoto camera, which has an optical zoom of 3x and a digital zoom of up to 100x, will be attached to the primary camera.

    What other features & expected colours?

    Additional features on both models include a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, up to 16 GB of RAM, up to 1 TB of storage, an extra-large X-axis linear motor for haptic feedback, Wi-Fi 7, 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, dual-frequency GPS, an IR blaster, and dual stereo speakers. Additionally, a dedicated Q1 display chip will be included for improved gaming. Whereas the 12 Pro's body is certified IP68, the iQOO 12's chassis is rated IP64. The metallic frames of both phones will come in black, red, and white (with BMW stripes on the glass back), as well as other colours.

    Also Read | Explained: What is 'SIM swap scam'? How to stay safe from such fraud?

    Last Updated Oct 30, 2023, 4:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Apple Scary Fast event When and where to watch the launch live What can you expect gcw

    Apple 'Scary Fast' event: When and where to watch the launch live? What can you expect?

    Apple Scary Fast event Will tech giant reveal updated iPads and AirPods gcw

    Apple 'Scary Fast' event: Will tech giant reveal updated iPads and AirPods?

    Tata Group to make iPhones for global markets in India acquires Wistron India operations gcw

    Tata Group to make iPhones for global markets in India, acquires Wistron's India operations

    Oppo A79 5G with 5000mAh battery 6 72 inch display launched under Rs 20000 Check details gcw

    Oppo A79 5G with 5,000mAh battery, 6.72-inch display launched under Rs 20,000; Check details

    iQOO 12 to launch on November 7 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset debut in India soon gcw

    iQOO 12 to launch on November 7 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset; debut in India soon

    Recent Stories

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Priyanka Gandhi promises free 200 units of electricity, Rs 500 subsidy on gas cylinder AJR

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Priyanka Gandhi promises free 200 units of electricity if Congress voted to power

    Halloween 2023: 9 scary and bizarre costumes for couples RBA

    Halloween 2023: 9 scary and bizarre costumes for couples

    Halloween 2023: 5 party places to visit in Delhi/NCR

    Halloween 2023: 5 party places to visit in Delhi/NCR

    Kerala: All-party meeting adopts resolution to stand united amid attempts to derail peace in state rkn

    Kerala: All-party meeting adopts resolution to stand united amid attempts to derail peace in state

    Karnataka: Another suicide reported at Netravati bridge, echoes CCD owner VG Siddhartha's death vkp

    Karnataka: Another suicide reported at Netravati bridge, echoes CCD owner VG Siddhartha's death

    Recent Videos

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon