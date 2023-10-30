iQOO 12 series to launch on November 7: Full specifications, colours leaked; Check details

iQOO is gearing up for the launch of its latest flagship smartphones, the iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro, set to make their debut in China on Nov. 7. While official details are yet to be disclosed, leaked posters revealed their specifications from these upcoming devices.

The iQOO 12 and iQOO 12 Pro, the company's newest flagship smartphones, will debut in China on November 7. iQOO is getting ready for this launch. Although official information are still pending, leaked posters that have been making the rounds on Weibo and divulging their specs have surfaced, giving us an idea of what to anticipate from these forthcoming smartphones.

Expected specifications from iQOO 12

The 6.78-inch OLED flat display that the iQOO 12 is rumoured to have will have 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 3000nits peak brightness. It will have an optical in-screen fingerprint scanner for security. Under the hood of the smartphone is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU paired with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

Also Read | Instagram to introduce new feature that lets you add photos, videos to other people’s posts

The anticipated battery capacity of the iQOO 12 is 5,000mAh. It will not allow wireless charging, however it will support 120W wired charging. The back camera configuration of the iQOO 12 will consist of a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50H main sensor that supports OIS. It will be complemented with a 64-megapixel OV64B telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 ultrawide camera.

What can you expect from iQOO 12 Pro?

A 6.78-inch 2K Samsung E7 AMOLED display with curved edges will be included on the iQOO 12 Pro. With an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor, it will have a 1440Hz PWM dimming, a peak brightness of 2700nits, and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, LPDDR5x RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage will power the smartphone.

Also Read | In a significant change, 'Bharat' appears on Google Maps alongside Indian flag; check details

A 5,100mAh battery that supports both 120W wired and 50W wireless charging is anticipated for the gadget.

The iQOO 12 Pro's back camera configuration will have a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50H main shooter with OIS, much like its cousin. A 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 ultrawide lens and a 64-megapixel OV64B periscope telephoto camera, which has an optical zoom of 3x and a digital zoom of up to 100x, will be attached to the primary camera.

What other features & expected colours?

Additional features on both models include a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, up to 16 GB of RAM, up to 1 TB of storage, an extra-large X-axis linear motor for haptic feedback, Wi-Fi 7, 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, dual-frequency GPS, an IR blaster, and dual stereo speakers. Additionally, a dedicated Q1 display chip will be included for improved gaming. Whereas the 12 Pro's body is certified IP68, the iQOO 12's chassis is rated IP64. The metallic frames of both phones will come in black, red, and white (with BMW stripes on the glass back), as well as other colours.

Also Read | Explained: What is 'SIM swap scam'? How to stay safe from such fraud?