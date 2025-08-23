Rumors suggest the iPhone 18's Camera Control button will get a redesign to reduce manufacturing costs. Apple is also expected to stagger the iPhone 18 release, launching the Pro models first in September 2026.

While the iPhone 17 launch is just around the corner, conversations in the tech world have already shifted to the next step: the iPhone 18. We have a clearer picture of Apple’s 2026 flagship release timeline, which appears designed to encourage more users to opt for the pricier models by staggering their launch dates. But a fresh leak suggests there might be another subtle reason for current iPhone owners to consider upgrading to the iPhone 18—centered around a feature that surprisingly doesn’t get much attention.

This feature is the Camera Control button, an unusual yet handy physical button introduced with the iPhone 16 series. It not only functions as a button but also recognizes finger gestures within the camera app. Initial rumors had Apple planning to scrap this button altogether. However, recent reports suggest the company might keep it, albeit in a revamped form.

A Simpler Camera Control Button for iPhone 18 and 18 Pro

The latest leak comes from a Weibo source named ‘OvO,’ who indicates that Apple is aiming to simplify the Camera Control button’s design to reduce manufacturing expenses. There’s been talk of Apple lowering component orders for this button, fueling speculation that it could face removal in the 2026 iPhones. But it now appears more likely that the button will remain, just in a less complex and more cost-effective design.

What Else Is Expected from the iPhone 18?

Another rumor points to Apple changing its launch strategy starting in 2026. Rather than releasing all models simultaneously, the company plans to break up the rollout. The iPhone 18 Air, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to launch in September 2026. Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 18 and a more budget-friendly iPhone 18e may only hit the market in March 2027. This staggered approach could help Apple maximize media attention and profitability by focusing on premium models first and letting more affordable options drive sales in early 2027.

In short, Apple’s strategy with the iPhone 18 seems to blend subtle hardware tweaks and savvy marketing moves, encouraging upgrades in unexpected ways beyond flashy new features.