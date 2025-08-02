Apple's iPhone 17 series, launching in September, includes the iPhone 17, a new iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

With September just around the corner, the buzz around Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 series is building fast and early leaks are only adding to the excitement. This time, Apple is expected to launch four models: the classic iPhone 17, a brand-new and lighter iPhone 17 Air, the powerful iPhone 17 Pro, and the top-end iPhone 17 Pro Max.

From fresh design tweaks to camera upgrades and regional pricing, here's what we know so far.

New iPhone 17 Series Pricing: India, US, and Dubai Compared

If you are already planning your upgrade, here's what the leaked pricing suggests:

iPhone 17 will likely start at Rs 79,900 in India, $799 in the US, and AED 2,934 in Dubai.

The all-new iPhone 17 Air—expected to replace the 'Plus' variant—could start at Rs 89,900, $899, and AED 3,799.

For those eyeing performance, the iPhone 17 Pro might cost Rs 1,45,990, $1,199, and AED 4,403.

The ultimate flagship, iPhone 17 Pro Max, could set you back by Rs 1,64,990, $2,300, or AED 7,074.

Camera Upgrades: Sharper Selfies, Cinematic Potential

Selfie lovers have a reason to cheer—Apple is reportedly upgrading the front camera to 24MP across the lineup, doubling the resolution from the current 12MP. That means crisper video calls and clearer snaps.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max, meanwhile, could be a dream for mobile filmmakers. It's tipped to feature three 48MP lenses—main, ultra-wide, and telephoto—with support for 8K video recording. That's a serious step up for content creators.

Say Hello to iPhone 17 Air: Slimmer, Sleeker, Smarter

Perhaps the most talked-about change is the rumored iPhone 17 Air—Apple's answer to those who want a large screen without the bulk. It's expected to be around 2mm thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro and feature a 6.6-inch display, giving users a more comfortable grip with immersive visuals.

Other models aren't being left behind. The standard iPhone 17 may get a slight bump in screen size to 6.3 inches, while the Pro Max is likely to continue with its roomy 6.9-inch display. The Pro variants might also sport a revamped rear camera module that stretches across the back, signalling a refreshed design language.