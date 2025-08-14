Leaks suggest the iPhone 17 Pro might see a $50 price increase, but also double the base storage to 256GB. Other models in the iPhone 17 lineup may also experience similar price bumps, possibly due to rising production costs or new tariffs.

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Pro could cost a little more than last year’s model, if the latest leaks are accurate. According to tipster Instant Digital on Weibo, the Pro model is expected to get a $50 price hike in the US. That may not sound huge on paper, but given the already premium pricing of the Pro range, even a small increase pushes the flagship further into ultra-expensive territory.

There is, however, a silver lining — Apple is also rumored to double the base storage on the iPhone 17 Pro. Instead of starting at 128GB, the new model could begin at 256GB. So while you may pay more, you’ll also get more space for your apps, photos, and videos, with the new starting price expected to be $1,049 in the US.

Potential Reasons for the Price Increase

Earlier reports have hinted at a similar $50 bump across the entire iPhone 17 lineup. It’s still unclear whether this is due to rising production costs or new trade tariffs, especially in light of the 30% US tariff recently announced on Chinese-manufactured goods. However, recent reports suggest that key electronics — including phones, laptops, and cameras — may be exempt from India’s reciprocal tariffs, at least for now.

Other Models Could See Price Hikes Too

If the leaks prove correct, the iPhone 17 Pro won’t be the only model seeing a jump. The standard iPhone 17, the much-rumored iPhone 17 Air (expected to replace the Plus), and the iPhone 17 Pro Max could all get similar increases in US prices.

Based on Apple’s typical India pricing strategy, here’s what the new lineup might look like:

iPhone 17 Air – Rumored US price: $949 → Expected India price: around ₹94,900 (about ₹5,000 more than the outgoing Plus).

iPhone 17 Pro – Rumored US price: $1,049 → Likely India price: around ₹1,21,900.

iPhone 17 Pro Max – Rumored US price: $1,249 → Estimated India price: about ₹1,39,900 (roughly ₹5,000 more than the iPhone 16 Pro Max).

It’s important to note that these are not official prices — they’re only estimates based on Apple’s past patterns.

What to Expect from the iPhone 17 Series

Apple is expected to unveil four models this year:

iPhone 17 – Minimal design changes.

iPhone 17 Air – Slimmest iPhone ever.

iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max – Larger camera islands and likely other Pro-exclusive upgrades.

The official reveal is expected on September 9, with pre-orders opening shortly after.

Bottom line: A price increase seems likely, but with double the base storage, the iPhone 17 Pro might still offer better value — assuming you were already planning to buy one. Until the launch event, though, it’s best to treat all of this as well-informed speculation.