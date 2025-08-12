Apple's upcoming AirPods might feature live in-person translation capabilities, potentially transforming them into an essential travel tool. This feature could debut alongside the iPhone 17 and AirPods Pro 3.

Apple may be about to give AirPods one of their most useful upgrades yet-the ability to live translate in-person conversations. A new report from 9to5Mac claims that the latest iOS 26 developer beta 6 contains a system asset showing what appears to be a new gesture to trigger translation mode.

The image shows text in English, Portuguese, French, and German and is tied to Apple’s Translate app. Based on the references, the feature looks designed for AirPods Pro 2 and the upcoming AirPods 4. The gesture itself would reportedly involve pressing both AirPods stems simultaneously, creating a quick way to start translating a conversation on the go — perfect for travellers navigating foreign countries.

From WWDC Teaser to Real-World Use

Apple first announced its Live Translation feature at WWDC 2025, but at the time, the focus was on FaceTime, phone calls, and messages — not in-person exchanges. Bringing this to AirPods would feel like a natural evolution and could put Apple in direct competition with wearables like Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, which already support real-time translation.

While Apple hasn’t officially confirmed the update, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman had previously hinted that real-world conversation translation was in development.

Compatibility Questions

Exactly which iPhones will support this feature remains unclear, as the heavy processing will likely happen on the phone rather than the AirPods themselves. If Apple follows its current approach, the requirement could mirror existing Live Translation tools, which are Apple Intelligence–exclusive and only work on supported devices.

Currently, Apple’s Live Translation supports a select set of languages, including:

Chinese (Simplified)

English (UK, US)

French

German

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Portuguese (Brazil)

Spanish (Spain)

Given the greater demands of real-time conversation, 9to5Mac speculates the feature could even be exclusive to the upcoming iPhone 17 series, which is set to debut in September 2025.

A Game-Changer for AirPods

If rolled out globally, this feature could transform AirPods from premium earbuds into an everyday travel essential. Imagine millions of users being able to instantly translate conversations in a desired language while walking through a new city — it’s the kind of upgrade that could redefine what AirPods are used for. Even if Apple launches it with strict limitations at first, the potential impact is massive.

AirPods Pro 3 on the Horizon

In related news, Apple could also unveil the third-generation AirPods Pro alongside the iPhone 17 lineup. This would be the first major Pro update since 2022’s second-gen release. While there have been small changes since — like switching to USB-C — the design has essentially stayed the same, and reports suggest that won’t change much this time either.

However, analysts aren’t fully aligned on timing. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman leans toward a 2025 launch, but respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts we might not see the AirPods Pro 3 until 2026 due to production delays.

What to Expect from AirPods Pro 3

If they arrive sooner rather than later, the AirPods Pro 3 are expected to:

Keep the same compact white earbuds and case design

Feature a new Apple H3 headphone chip

Include a U2 chip in the MagSafe charging case

Maintain IPX4 water resistance

Potentially debut health-focused features, such as body temperature sensing via the ear canal, which could be more accurate than wrist-based wearables like the Apple Watch

Bottom Line: Between a possible live in-person translation upgrade and the arrival of AirPods Pro 3, Apple’s audio lineup could be on the verge of its most meaningful leap in years. Travellers, in particular, should watch this space.