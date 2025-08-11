The upcoming iPhone 17 Air is rumored to have a 6.6-inch display, positioning it between the standard iPhone 17 and Pro Max. This new size offers a balance for users wanting a larger screen without the Pro Max's bulk, but may come with compromises.

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series in the coming weeks, and a new leak has hinted at where the upcoming iPhone 17 Air will sit in terms of display size. The iPhone 16 Plus will be replaced by the Air model, which may be the smallest iPhone that Apple has ever produced. A post on X by tipster Majin Bu shows what are claimed to be screen protectors for all four iPhone 17 models. According to the post, the screen of the iPhone 17 Air will be 6.6 inches. Its dimensions place it in the middle of the 6.9-inch iPhone 17 Pro Max and the 6.3-inch iPhone 17 Pro.

While the Plus and Pro Max versions featured bigger screens, Apple has always maintained the normal and Pro models at the same size. With the iPhone 16 series, this trend shifted, as the Pro models' screens grew somewhat larger thanks to smaller bezels.

The iPhone 17 Air will provide a new size balance if the leak is true. It will still be larger than the standard iPhone 17, which is anticipated to remain at 6.1 inches, but it will be smaller than the 6.7-inch Plus versions of prior years. The Pro Max should continue to be the biggest at 6.9 inches, while the Pro is probably going to stay at 6.3 inches.

Users who desire more screen real estate than the standard iPhone but don't want a phone as large as the Pro Max could find this mid-range size appealing. Customers who value photography may be swayed by the Air's anticipated single back camera rather than the Pro versions' triple camera arrangement.

The Air may also have to make some concessions in terms of battery life. A smaller battery is typically associated with a thinner design. According to reports, Apple could include an extra battery attachment to make up for any decrease in usage time.

Although Apple has not officially confirmed the specifics of the launch, past years suggest that the company may make an announcement later this month, with the actual announcement coming in around four weeks later. Should the leak prove to be true, the iPhone 17 Air may offer consumers a new choice: a thin, light iPhone with a sizable screen that falls between the Pro and Pro Max in terms of dimensions, but with some feature and maybe battery performance compromises. People are encouraged to be cautious of all of the released information for the time being.