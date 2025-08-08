The Infinix GT 30 5G+ has arrived in India, boasting a unique Cyber Mecha Design, GT Shoulder Triggers, and powerful performance for an enhanced gaming experience.

Infinix has officially launched the Infinix GT 30 5G+ in India, a budget-friendly smartphone designed with gamers in mind. The device stands out with its striking Cyber Mecha Design 2.0, complete with a unique rear white LED lighting setup. To elevate your gaming experience, it also boasts GT Shoulder Triggers, allowing easy control and customizable functions during gameplay or video playback.

Price and Availability

The Infinix GT 30 5G+ comes in two storage variants: the 8GB RAM + 128GB version is priced at Rs. 19,499, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB model costs Rs. 20,999. Buyers can choose from three stylish color options: Blade White, Cyber Green, and Pulse Blue. The phone will be available for purchase starting August 14 via Flipkart and through various offline retail outlets across India.

Display and Design

The phone features a large 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display that impresses with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits—ensuring vibrant, clear visuals even under bright sunlight. With a 2,160Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate and 2,304Hz PWM dimming, interactions feel responsive and flicker-free. Plus, it comes equipped with TÜV Rheinland Eye Care Certification to reduce eye strain and is protected by durable Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Performance and Software

Powering the GT 30 5G+ is the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with 8GB of speedy LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, promising smooth multitasking and fast app launches. The phone runs on Infinix’s XOS 15, which is based on Android 15, and users can look forward to two major Android updates along with a three-year security patch commitment.

Enhancing everyday usability, the phone packs several AI-powered tools such as the Folax AI Voice Assistant, AI Note, AI Gallery, and AI Writing Assistant. It also provides access to Google’s Circle to Search for smoother navigation and searches.

Gaming-Centric Features

To cater to gaming enthusiasts, Infinix has equipped the GT 30 5G+ with GT Shoulder Triggers located on the right edge of the device. These triggers can be customized not only for gaming inputs—supporting up to 90fps in popular titles like BGMI—but also for other functions like camera control or video playback. The phone also benefits from XBoost AI enhancements, which include Magic Voice Changer, Zone Touch Master, and Esports mode, aiming to provide an immersive gaming experience.

To keep the device cool during intense gaming sessions, Infinix integrated a sophisticated 6-layer 3D vapor chamber cooling system. This helps maintain optimal performance by preventing overheating.

Battery and Connectivity

The handset packs a robust 5,500mAh battery, complemented by 45W fast charging to quickly juice up your phone. Additional features include 10W reverse wired charging and bypass charging support, allowing you to power other devices or use your phone while charging without affecting battery health.

Connectivity options are comprehensive, featuring 5G support alongside 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. For security, the device offers an in-display fingerprint sensor and UltraLink connectivity. Moreover, the phone carries an IP64 rating, making it resistant to dust and splashes, adding a layer of durability for daily use.