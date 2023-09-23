Here's why you should buy Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tecno Phantom V Flip sports a 1.32-inch AMOLED circular outer display . The phone comes with a 64-megapixel primary rear sensor . Tecno Phantom V Flip supports 45W wired fast charging. Iconic Black and Mystic Dawn are the available color options for the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G.

    Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G was unveiled on Friday and has also launched for India market. This is the second foldable smartphone by the company. The Tecno Phantom V Fold, the company's first foldable, was introduced at Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona earlier this year and then made available in India in April. There are now two color choices for the Phantom V Flip clamshell foldable, the details of which have already been thoroughly revealed. The back camera unit is encircled by the device's circular outer display.

    The Phantom V Flip 5G has a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) flexible AMOLED inner display with a brightness of 1000nits. The 1.32-inch circular AMOLED cover screen has comparable features and has an Always-On display capability. From the cover screen, users will be able to reply to messages.

    The MediaTek Dimensity 8050 SoC and Arm Mali-G77 GPU, along with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM that is practically expandable to 16GB and 256GB of internal UFS 3.1 storage, power the clamshell foldable. It offers two years of OS upgrades and three years of security patches, and it comes pre-installed with Android 13.5.

    A 64-megapixel main sensor and a 13-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens are both found in the Phantom V Flip's back camera unit. A Quad Flashlight unit is included with it. A 32-megapixel sensor is utilized by the front camera, which is contained in a hole-punch slot that is centered at the top of the main display.

    Iconic Black and Mystic Dawn are the available color options for the Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G. For an early bird pricing of Rs. 49,999, the handset's single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version is offered in India. On October 1, at 12 IST, customers may purchase the foldable on Amazon.com. The business announced that the phone would soon also be available in other nations.

