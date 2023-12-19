Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Here's why Apple will not be able to sell Apple Watch Series 9 & Ultra 2 in US

    Apple will no longer be permitted to sell its latest Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 smartwatches in the United States beginning on December 21. Here's why the tech giant is not allowed.
     

    Here is why Apple will not be able to sell Apple Watch Series 9 Ultra 2 in US gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 10:41 AM IST

    Apple will no longer be permitted to sell its latest Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 smartwatches in the United States beginning on December 21, with the last permissible pickup or delivery from Apple Stores being on December 24, the day of Christmas eve.

    This action is in accordance with an ITC order resulting from Apple's patent dispute with Masimo, a producer of medical-grade devices like pulse oximeters, which are used to test blood oxygen levels. Apple is accused of copying Masimo's blood oxygen (SpO2) measuring technology, which is the source of the dispute.

    Also Read | Xiaomi teases 'world first' feature of Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus; Check details

    It is important to note that the third and least expensive Apple Watch in this year's lineup, the Apple Watch SE 2, is not subject to this decision since it lacks a blood oxygen sensor. It's also important to remember that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the Series 9 are still available for purchase outside of the US, so customers may still buy them in places like India, the UK, and other countries.

    In a statement, Apple informed that the US International Trade Commission is now conducting a "presidential review period." "Even though the review process doesn't conclude until December 25, Apple is already preparing to comply in case the decision is upheld. This includes stopping sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 starting on December 21 on Apple.com and ending on December 24 at Apple retail stores," an official statement from Apple.

    Also Read | Sleeker & thinner design, BP monitoring and more: Here's what you can expect from Apple Watch in 2024

    Apple stated further, "Apple is pursuing a range of legal and technical options to ensure that Apple Watch is available to customers and strongly disagrees with the order."

    Further, Apple also acknowledged that if this order were to stay, and if the Biden administration does not veto the ban, Apple will take “all measures” to make both the watches available to US customers soon.

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2023, 10:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nothing Phone 2a launch timeline specifications price other details tipped gcw

    Nothing Phone 2a launch timeline, specifications, other details tipped

    Xiaomi teases world first feature of Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus ahead of January 4 launch Check details gcw

    Xiaomi teases 'world first' feature of Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus; Check details

    Sleeker thinner design BP monitoring and more Here is what you can expect from Apple Watch in 2024 gcw

    Sleeker & thinner design, BP monitoring and more: Here's what you can expect from Apple Watch in 2024

    OnePlus 12 to launch in India on THIS date Here is what you can expect gcw

    OnePlus 12 to launch in India on THIS date; Here's what you can expect

    Apple WARNS against using non certified chargers for your Apple Watch Here is why gcw

    Apple WARNS against using non-certified chargers for your Apple Watch; Here's why

    Recent Stories

    Marvel cuts ties with Jonathan Majors after found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend RBA

    Marvel cuts ties with Jonathan Majors after found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-394 December 19 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-394 December 19 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Nava Kerala Sadas receives false complaint on Youth Congress leader's name who was under preventive detention rkn

    Nava Kerala Sadas receives false complaint on Youth Congress leader's name who was under preventive detention

    Tamil Nadu floods: Kollywood celebs Mari Selvaraj, Santhosh Narayanan share emotional posts, request aid RBA

    Tamil Nadu floods: Kollywood celebs Mari Selvaraj, Santhosh Narayanan share emotional posts, request aid

    Kerala reports fresh 115 cases of COVID on Monday December 18; over 1000 under treatment anr

    Kerala reports fresh 115 cases of COVID; over 1000 under treatment

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon