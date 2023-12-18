Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Xiaomi teases 'world first' feature of Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus; Check details

    The Redmi Note 13 Pro series headlined by the top-shelf Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus is coming to India on January 4, 2024. The Dimensity 7200 Ultra is a relatively new chip. 

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 3:33 PM IST

    The Redmi Note 13 Pro series headlined by the top-shelf Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus is coming to India on January 4, 2024.  Xiaomi has begun to tease the features of the phone on social media, including what is purported to be the global premiere of MediaTek's Dimensity 7200 Ultra in India, as is customary with these things. Chips like the Dimensity 7200 Ultra are somewhat recent. It was quietly introduced by MediaTek in September, and the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus was revealed to be the first phone to use it.

    The Dimensity 7200 Ultra, which is built on TSMC's 4-nanometer technology, contains an 8-core CPU that is divided into two ARM Cortex-A715 cores clocked at up to 2.8GHz and six Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. The Mali-G610 is the GPU. Additionally, the System-on-chip (SoC) features a separate APU 650. The most noticeable feature of the chip—which is utilised by the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus as well—is its capability for a 200-megapixel camera that can shoot videos in 4K@30 frames per second.

    Xiaomi has also hinted to the phone's IP68 certification and its "vegan leather" style with a curved display in other places. We know some of what to expect because the phone is currently operational in China.

    The version offered in China features a 5,000mAh battery with 120W rapid wired charging, a 6.67-inch 1.5K OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of up to 1,800 nits. It also offers up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS3.1 storage. The Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus has three sensors: a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, and a third sensor for taking selfies.

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2023, 3:33 PM IST
