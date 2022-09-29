Watch: Two-legged robot runs 100 meters, sets Guinness World Record

A robot named 'Cassie' developed by the Oregon State University College of Engineering and an OSU spinout company Agility Robotics sets a Guinness World Record for the fastest 100-metre run by a bipedal robot.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has come a long way from its origination. Recently, robots have evolved and can do almost any task. AI-powered robots are based on the principles of human intelligence, represented as how machines imitate human intelligence to perform simple and complex tasks. Robotics technology has transformed the conception of the present world.

A video demonstrating artificial intelligence and engineering shows a robot named Cassie running 100 meters on two legs in less than a half-minute. Yes, the robot took a record-breaking time of 24.73 seconds at OSU’s Whyte Track and Field Center, starting from a fixed position and returning to that position after the sprint without any falls. According to the sources, Cassie has been developed at the university and produced by OSU spinoff company Agility Robotics.

Oregon State University's College of Engineering declared that the robot set the Guinness World Record for the fastest 100 meters by a bipedal robot. Twitter user Dan Tilkin shared this video with the caption, "Robot World Record: Not sure whether to be inspired or terrified?"

The over-a-minute clip shows the robot with knees that bent like an ostrich’s and functions with no cameras or exterior sensors, basically as if blind. Cassie was initially introduced in 2017 as a developmental platform for robotics research. Since then, the robot has continued to come along in leaps and bounds. In 2021, Cassie managed to run a 5-kilometre (3.1-mile) course in just over 53 minutes.

This achievement implicated using of machine learning algorithms to equip the robot with the ability to run. With this accomplishment, Cassie joined a group of running bipedal robots, including the Atlas humanoid robot from Boston Dynamics and Mabel, the world’s fastest knee-equipped bipedal robot. According to the development team, Cassie is the first bipedal robot to use machine knowledge to control a running gait on outdoor terrain.

