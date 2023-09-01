Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro to launch on October 4

Google has sent out invites for the “Made by Google event’ which basically refers to the Google Pixel lineup. Google says it will "introduce the latest additions" to its Pixel portfolio of devices on October 4 at the aforementioned event. This implies the Pixel Watch 2 might also launch at the same time.

The launch date for the Google Pixel 8 series has been announced, and it seems the accidental leaks of the phone were made as a prelude to the official announcement. Google has sent out invites for the “Made by Google event’ which basically refers to the Google Pixel lineup.

In addition to the first-generation Pixel Fold that was released earlier this year, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will be the latest flagship products from Google. On October 4, Google will hold its Pixel launch event, which, like last year, will be held in New York City. On Tuesday, the Google Pixel 8 launch event will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

The Pixel 8 launch event will also be live broadcast for everyone to watch, and you can do so on the Google Store and YouTube pages. The Pixel Watch 2 and most likely the latest generation of Pixel Buds Pro will also be presented at the event in addition to the Pixel 8 series.

The Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold could finally reach more countries, and yes, the public reveal of Android 14 and when the new version will be coming for Pixel users and non-Pixel users this year.

In relation to Android 14, it is said that Google Pixel phones would now receive up to five years of OS upgrades, which is comparable to the support that Apple provides to customers of its iPhones. The Tensor-powered Pixel models might be the only ones to receive these modifications from Google, enabling them to extend the length of their security upgrades.

The upcoming Pixel 8 series could include a 6.1-inch OLED screen for the smaller Pixel 8 and a 6.7-inch OLED screen for the larger Pixel 8 Pro model. The gadgets, which are expected to have up to 12GB RAM this year, might be powered by Google's upcoming Tensor G3 processor. Android 14 is likely to come out of the box with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro while the camera upgrades would be worth keeping an eye on.

