Apple event on September 12: From iPhone 15 series to Apple Watch Series 9; Here's what you can expect

Cupertino tech giant Apple has announced that it will host its next event, titled “Wonderlust” on September 12 at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park. The iPhone 15 series and two new Apple Watch models are anticipated announcements from the firm. In addition to the iPhone 15 series and the Apple Watch, we also expect the AirPods Pro to get an update with a USB Type-C port.

When and where can you watch the event LIVE?

Apple’s iPhone 15 event will be streamed on Apple’s website, Apple TV and the company’s YouTube channel on September 12 at 10:30 PM IST.

iPhone 15 series

The main highlight of the September 12 event will be the iPhone 15 series. The iPhone 15 series will consist of four smartphones, including the entry-level iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, the top-of-the-line iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. A USB Type-C port will replace the Lightning port on this year's iPhones, which is one of the significant changes.

Minor updates are anticipated for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, including the inclusion of the Dynamic Island to the non-pro models. The strong A16 Bionic processor, an improvement over the A15 Bionic chipset, will be used in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Regarding the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the gadgets are anticipated to receive some design updates as well as a significant improvement in performance and cameras. A titanium chassis is anticipated to replace the current stainless steel one in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. The gadget should become lighter and more robust as a result.

Apple Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2

The Apple Watch Series 9 is anticipated to be an incremental upgrade, with no significant improvements over the previous model. It is anticipated that the Apple Watch Series 9 will come with the new S9 processor, which will boost battery life and performance. The Watch Series 9 will allegedly come in a new pink colour option and with a new woven fabric material band. Although there isn't much information yet about the Apple Watch Ultra 2, it is also anticipated to be presented at the event. The same new S9 processor that powers the Apple Watch Series 9 is anticipated to power it as well.

Apple AirPods Pro

At the presentation, Apple is also anticipated to introduce the updated AirPods Pro, which will also include a USB Type-C connector. In addition, a little performance boost and longer battery life are anticipated.

