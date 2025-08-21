Google Photos is getting a major AI-powered upgrade, allowing Pixel 10 users to edit photos simply by describing the desired changes. From removing objects to enhancing colors, the new features make editing easier and more creative.

Alongside introducing its cutting-edge Pixel 10 series at the recent annual hardware event, Google also took the wraps off a major upgrade for Google Photos that takes photo editing to a whole new level. The highlight? Soon, users will be able to “talk” their edits into existence.

Photo Editing, Just by Asking

With this update, Pixel 10 users in the U.S. can simply tell Google Photos—either by typing or speaking—exactly what changes they want for a picture, and the app’s powerful AI will make it happen. “We’re making it unbelievably easy to quickly edit your images in Google Photos—just ask Photos to edit your pictures for you,” Google announced. Instead of painstakingly navigating editing tools, users can prompt edits in plain language. For example, say:

“Remove the cars in the background.”

“Restore this old photo.”

Or even, “remove reflections and fix the washed-out colours”—the AI handles several adjustments in one go.

For those unsure how to start, a simple request like “make it better” will trigger Google Photos’ smart enhancements, polishing up images with a single suggestion.

More Than Just Basic Tweaks

Beyond basic cleanup, the Gemini AI engine opens the door to creative modifications. Users can request things like changing an image’s background or even adding playful details—like virtual party hats and sunglasses—right onto the photo’s main subject. The possibilities, Google says, are limited only by your imagination.

Built-in Transparency: Content Credentials

As photo editing becomes more seamless and AI-powered, Google is also addressing concerns about image authenticity. The updated Photos app will introduce C2PA Content Credentials—digital markers embedded in photos that clearly show if and how an image was altered. Every picture shot natively on the Pixel 10 (using the Pixel Camera app, with or without AI edits) will come with these credentials, making it easy for anyone to check the origin and modifications of an image.

The Bottom Line

Google’s ambitious update isn’t just about making photo tweaks easier; it’s part of a broader movement toward more transparent and responsible AI use. By letting people simply “ask” for edits, and by making the editing process visible, Google is betting on a future where AI helps everyone become a better photographer—while always knowing what’s real.