    GOOD news for Apple users! iPhone 15 Plus price available for under Rs 75,000; Check deal details

    Ahead of the iPhone 16 launch, last year's iPhone 15 Plus sees a significant price drop on Flipkart, going for less than Rs 75,000. The discount applies to various storage models, with additional exchange and payment gateway offers.

    GOOD news for Apple users! iPhone 15 Plus price available for under Rs 75,000; Check deal details
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 3:56 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 3:56 PM IST

    With its 'It's Glowtime' event on September 9, Apple is getting ready to unveil its flagship iPhone 16 series. However, the iPhone 15 Plus from last year has experienced a significant drop on Flipkart and is currently available at a price of less than Rs 75,000, ahead of the anticipated release of the next-generation iPhone series.

    When the 128GB storage model of the iPhone 15 Plus was first released, it cost Rs89,900. On Flipkart, the Apple flagship is currently discounted by Rs 13,601 off the original price, for Rs 75,999. Additionally, there is a discount of up to Rs 38,350 when swapping the previous gadget.

    Additionally, there is a Rs 1,500 discount when using Federal Bank Credit Card EMI mode or HSBC Credit Card to make the transaction. If you use Bank of Baroda UPI transactions to make the payment, you can additionally get a discount of Rs 1,000.

    There is also a reduced pricing of Rs 85,999 for the 256GB and 512GB iPhone 15 Plus models, respectively. Remarkably, these devices can be purchased on Apple's official website for Rs 1,19,600 and Rs 99,600, respectively.

    iPhone 15 Plus specifications

    The 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display on the iPhone 15 Plus provides superb clarity and brilliant colours for a captivating visual experience. The sophisticated camera system, which has a 12MP front camera for breathtaking selfies and video chats, and a dual back camera configuration with 48MP and 12MP lenses, will appeal to photography aficionados.

    The iPhone 15 Plus's 6-core A16 Bionic Chip, which powers it, guarantees quick performance and efficiency. Apple has made it clear that the iPhone 15 Plus will not be receiving Apple Intelligence, the next generation of artificial intelligence technologies.

